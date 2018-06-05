Exercise May Reduce Genetic Effects Of Obesity In Older Women: 5 Fruits For Weight Loss According to a latest study published in the journal Menopause, revealed that regular working out can reduce the influence of genes on obese women over the age of 70.

According to the researchers, genetic associations on body mass index (BMI) were strongest in sedentary postmenopausal women and weakest in women who reported high levels of recreational physical activity.



"Our sample, which included older women, is the first to show that in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, exercise can mitigate the genetic effects of obesity," said lead author Heather Ochs-Balcom, Associate Professor at the University at Buffalo's School of Public Health and Health Professions.



"The message here is that your genetic risk for obesity is not wholly deterministic. The choices we make in our life play a large role in our health," Ochs-Balcom added.



About 8,206 women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative, participated in the study.



For the study they used a larger set of 95 genetic polymorphisms to construct their body mass index genetic risk score to study the interaction between physical activity and obesity.



Post this, the researchers evaluated whether genetic associations were modified by exercise and age.



"Our work suggests that in older age, we can overcome our destiny for obesity--given to us by our parents--through exercise," Ochs-Balcom said.



Researchers believe that the study is significant, as up until now, not much had been known about the effect of obesity genes later in life, particularly whether genetic predisposition can be mitigated by healthy behaviours such as physical activity. The study may prove to be a useful intervention in managing obesity.



In addition to exercise, your diet is crucial to make sure your weight is in check. Some foods have the ability to induce weight loss and speed up the process as well! Eating fruits is also a great way to load up on a variety of minerals, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants - all of which aid in revving up your metabolism and thus, you are able to burn more calories.



1. Apples



Apples are rich in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins which keep you in a good state of health and of course, it is a delicious treat for your taste buds. They are naturally low in calories, and free of fat, cholesterol and sodium. Due to these properties, apples induce weight loss.



2. Watermelons



Watermelons contain 30 calories per 100 grams. Watermelons are also rich in lycopene which can help protect the heart. The citrulline in the rind and the flesh of watermelon can also ensure smooth blood flow and enhanced immunity.



3. Guava



Guava helps you lose weight by regulating your metabolism. They are rich in fiber, have low glycemic index and prevent constipation. Guava makes for a very filling snack and satisfies the appetite very easily. Guava, especially raw guava, also has far less sugar as compared to oranges, grapes, and other fruits.



4. Pear



A great source of Vitamin C, pear is the perfect fruit for weight loss. It is packed with fiber which keeps you full for longer as it gets digested slowly. Pears are also known to keep your cholesterol levels in check.



5. Strawberries



These beautiful looking berries help in the production of fat burning hormones adiponectin and leptin resulting in higher metabolism.



(With Inputs IANS)







