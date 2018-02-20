Excessive Heat May Be Harmful: What Is Heat Stroke? How Your Diet Can Keep Your Body Cool?

Highlights
- Weather is changing; it is time to expect temperatures to soar
- Those most at risk are the elderly people with chronic diseases
- One of the most common conditions is heat stroke
What is heat stroke?
Heat stroke is a condition that is caused by being exposed to high temperatures and as a result causes symptoms like vomiting, headache, racing heart rate, et al. In other words, it is caused by a failure of body's cooling mechanisms like sweating, when exposed to excessive heat. An untreated heart stroke may quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles and it may worsen the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risks of serious complication. In some cases, it may turn fatal.
Symptoms of heat stroke
When sweating stops, the skin may become hot and dry, heart rate and breathing increase and blood pressure is low. Cells and nerves in the body experience damage. Here are some of the symptoms of heat stroke that may take a toll on your body.
- Nausea and vomiting
- High body temperature
- Racing heart rate
- Headache
- State of confusion, irritability, agitation, et al
- Rapid breathing
Note: These symptoms may vary with the seriousness of the condition.
Foods that may help in keeping your body cool
Heat stroke may also trigger if your body is not nourished with foods that keep your body cool in extreme heat conditions, which in turn wreaks havoc on your health. Here are some foods suggested by Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi-
1. Mint
The menthol present in mint leaves comes as a savior in summer months. It has a cooling effect on the body and makes for an easy home remedy to bring down the body heat. Drink a cup of mint tea or mint popsicle every day to keep your body cool.
2. Lemon
Gulping down a glass of lemonade with honey every day helps re-energise your body and normalize the blood pressure and pulse rate. It makes for a natural re-hydrator that supplies glucose to the bloodstream immediately and helps recover from heat-stroke quickly.
3. Curd
Curd and buttermilk make for amazing probiotics that helps replenish your body with essential minerals and vitamins that are lost due to exposure to excessive heat. Add more curd in your daily diet. You can also choose to consume buttermilk as it lighter on your tummy and keeps your body cool.
4. Poppy seeds
Poppy seed, a popular condiment used in most curries makes for a quick solution for heat stroke. They are loaded with plant based chemical compounds that have antioxidants, disease preventing and health promoting properties. They also have a cooling effect on your body that helps regulate the temperature. Grind poppy seeds using a little water to make paste and add some salt to it. You can add lemon juice and few mint leaves to make it delicious and heathier.
5. Coriander
Coriander's cooling properties help keep the body temperature low making summer days more bearable. Drinking coriander juice or including coriander in your daily diet can help keep your body cool.
6. Basil seeds
Toss a handful of basil seeds in your smoothies, lemonade or add them in curries; these seeds help soak up the heat in your body. Thanks to its cooking properties. They have polyphonic flavonoids and phytochemicals that help keep the body healthy.
7. Celery
Just two of three sticks of celery can replenish your body with minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and iron. It makes for a natural electrolyte keeping your body wary of any health problem due to heat.
Apart from these, make sure you load up on fruits and vegetables full of water content to keep your body hydrated and good-to-go. Always keep a water-bottle handy so you don't forget to sip on some; this practice will keep you hydrated. Stay healthy!