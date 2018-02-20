Excessive Heat May Be Harmful: What Is Heat Stroke? How Your Diet Can Keep Your Body Cool?

Highlights Weather is changing; it is time to expect temperatures to soar Those most at risk are the elderly people with chronic diseases One of the most common conditions is heat stroke

Weather is changing; it is time to expect temperatures to soar and experience sweltering heat this year. Not only heat is an environmental killer but also has been a reason of most deaths in the recent past. Those most at risk are the elderly people with chronic diseases, those living in socio-economic disadvantage, outdoor workers and athletes who play their sport in high temperatures. However, extreme heat may affect anyone at any age. One of the most common conditions is heat stroke that may be caused by body overheating due to prolonged physical exertion in high temperatures. Here's what you need to know about the condition and the diet that may help your body keep cool.

What is heat stroke?

Heat stroke is a condition that is caused by being exposed to high temperatures and as a result causes symptoms like vomiting, headache, racing heart rate, et al. In other words, it is caused by a failure of body's cooling mechanisms like sweating, when exposed to excessive heat. An untreated heart stroke may quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles and it may worsen the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risks of serious complication. In some cases, it may turn fatal.

Symptoms of heat stroke

When sweating stops, the skin may become hot and dry, heart rate and breathing increase and blood pressure is low. Cells and nerves in the body experience damage. Here are some of the symptoms of heat stroke that may take a toll on your body.

Nausea and vomiting

High body temperature

Racing heart rate

Headache

State of confusion, irritability, agitation, et al

Rapid breathing

Note: These symptoms may vary with the seriousness of the condition.

Foods that may help in keeping your body cool

Heat stroke may also trigger if your body is not nourished with foods that keep your body cool in extreme heat conditions, which in turn wreaks havoc on your health. Here are some foods suggested by Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi-

1. Mint

The menthol present in mint leaves comes as a savior in summer months. It has a cooling effect on the body and makes for an easy home remedy to bring down the body heat. Drink a cup of mint tea or mint popsicle every day to keep your body cool.



2. Lemon

Gulping down a glass of lemonade with honey every day helps re-energise your body and normalize the blood pressure and pulse rate. It makes for a natural re-hydrator that supplies glucose to the bloodstream immediately and helps recover from heat-stroke quickly.

3. Curd

Curd and buttermilk make for amazing probiotics that helps replenish your body with essential minerals and vitamins that are lost due to exposure to excessive heat. Add more curd in your daily diet. You can also choose to consume buttermilk as it lighter on your tummy and keeps your body cool.

4. Poppy seeds

Poppy seed, a popular condiment used in most curries makes for a quick solution for heat stroke. They are loaded with plant based chemical compounds that have antioxidants, disease preventing and health promoting properties. They also have a cooling effect on your body that helps regulate the temperature. Grind poppy seeds using a little water to make paste and add some salt to it. You can add lemon juice and few mint leaves to make it delicious and heathier.



5. Coriander

Coriander's cooling properties help keep the body temperature low making summer days more bearable. Drinking coriander juice or including coriander in your daily diet can help keep your body cool.

6. Basil seeds

Toss a handful of basil seeds in your smoothies, lemonade or add them in curries; these seeds help soak up the heat in your body. Thanks to its cooking properties. They have polyphonic flavonoids and phytochemicals that help keep the body healthy.

7. Celery

Just two of three sticks of celery can replenish your body with minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and iron. It makes for a natural electrolyte keeping your body wary of any health problem due to heat.

Apart from these, make sure you load up on fruits and vegetables full of water content to keep your body hydrated and good-to-go. Always keep a water-bottle handy so you don't forget to sip on some; this practice will keep you hydrated. Stay healthy!