Eid 2018: 6 Most Delicious Delicacies From Across The Globe You Need To Try This Eid Ul-Fitr

We bring to you a list of Eid special dishes prepared around the world and devoured during this grand festival of Eid Ul-Fitr.
Eid 2018: Eid Special Dishes Around The World
1. Bolani (Afghanistan)
Eid celebrations in Afghanistan cannot be imagined without bolani, a flatbread that is stuffed with either leafy greens like spinach, potatoes, pumpkin and lentils and is generally served with yogurt. It is typically served as an appetiser, while some prefer eating it as a main dish.
2. Kahk (Eygpt)
Egyptian Eid special cookie is known as kahk, which is a special dessert that is associated with happy occasions in the country. These mouth-watering cookies are available in variations but are primarily stuffed with dates, pistachios or walnuts. They are often covered in powdered sugar. Kahk is also known as maamoul in Lebanon and kleicha is enjoyed in Iraq.
(Also Read: Here's Why Sheer Khurma Is Special, A Recipe To Prepare)
3. Kuih (Malaysia)
Eid in Malaysia is known as Hari Raya, which translates to 'the grand day.' Families visit each other and offer an assortment of desserts including bite-sized treats known as kuih. The assortment incorporates steam cakes, which are made with margarine, wheat, eggs and sugar. Malaysia has a popular dish that is usually prepared during Eid called rendang, which is a spicy coconut curry.
4. Lokum (Turkey)
Lokum is Turkish delight that is a favourite during grand festivals like Eid. This gel-like dessert is a combination of starch, sugar and other fillings like dates, pistachios and walnuts. This dessert has bite-sized beautifully coloured pieces that are devoured during this day.
5. Manti (Russia)
Russia is another country that has a traditional dish called manti, which are basically stuffed dumplings containing meat. The recipe may vary from region to region.
6. Tufahija (Bosnia)
Tufahija is a dessert that's enjoyed by Bosnians on Eid. It's basically poached apple drenched in sugar and stuffed with walnut. It is often served in a large glass filled with syrup and topped with whipped cream.
Indeed, it is Meethi Eid! Wishing you all joy and happiness on this holy day.