Eating Fish, Walnuts May Keep Bowel Cancer At Bay: Omega-3 Rich Foods You Should Eat

According to a study, published in the journal The Lancet, intake of omega-3 may be effective at reducing chances of bowel cancer in high risk patients. In the trial, those who took omega-3 fatty acids, also called EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), had nine percent lower chances of bowel cancer or had fewer pre-cancerous polyps as compared to those who took placebo. There are about 20,000 published studies on the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, ranging from reducing brain shrinkage to protecting memory and improving endothelial function; these fatty acids are known to help you keep healthy overall. We list out some omega-3 fatty acid benefits and the foods rich in omega-3s that you should definitely include in your diet.

Benefits Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid, is a major structural component of the retina of your eye. In fact, quite a few studies have claimed that these healthy fats are linked to reduced risk of macular degeneration.

Omega-3s have been associated with numerous health benefits related to heart diseases. For most, it could lower the 'bad' LDL cholesterol levels, further reducing the risk of heart disease.

One of the main reasons to add omega-3 fatty acids to your diet is that they can fight inflammation. Inflammation is a natural response to infections and damage in your body. So, eating a lot of omega-3 fats may help reduce inflammation.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can be effectively reduced by supplementing your body with omega-3 fatty acids. It tends to reduce the inflammation in the liver and liver fat that are the two main causes of this condition.

Foods Rich In Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Here is a list of foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that will definitely benefit you in the longer run.

1. Salmon

Salmon is rich in vitamin D, protein, phosphorus and omega-3 fatty acids. It contains high levels of omega-3 fats - EPA and DHA, both of which provide a number of cardiovascular ease like reducing inflammation.

2. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds come loaded with calcium, dietary fibres, and essential vitamins and minerals. These seeds help lower the risk of type-2 diabetes, improve exercise performance and also provide benefits to the brain.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are said to be the highest source of omega-3 fatty acids. Eat them as it is or sprinkle them over salads or smoothies and extract all the goodness. In fact, walnuts are said to be great for your brain and weight management.

4. Soybeans

Soybeans are high in protein content and omega-3 fatty acids. They have ALA that promotes heart health. So, roast a bowlful of soybean and enjoy the crunchy goodness.

5. Mackerel

Among other oily fish, mackerel is not only tasty but also super healthy. It not only contains omega-3 fatty acids, but also comes packed with nutrients and vitamins B6 and B12, all of which are important for maintaining overall health.

Go on and add these amazing omega-3 rich foods to your diet and reduce the chances of various health problems.

