Eating Fish May Help Keep You Healthy Into Old Age; Benefits Of Fish

According to the study published in the journal BMJ, certain fats found in seafood may help keep you healthy for years to come. Higher levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids- healthy fats found in foods like fish, nuts, leafy greens and vegetable and flaxseed oils- were associated with a greater chance of healthy ageing. Omega-3s found in seafood seemed to have the strongest effect, as per the research. The researchers focussed specifically on healthy ageing- meaning living into old age without chronic conditions like heart disease, dementia, and cancer, or dying after age 65 years without any of these conditions- rather than on longevity, because it's a better marker of actual well-being. As per the researchers, people nowadays are living longer, but they are not necessarily in good health.

The researchers examined more than 2,600 older adults who were participating in the US Cardiovascular Health Study. The individuals were all healthy when the study began, and their average age was 74. Researchers took blood samples to measure levels of 46 different omega-3 fatty acids at the beginning of the study, six years later and seven years after that. People also provided health and demographic information at each clinic visit, and filled out detailed dietary questionnaires towards the start of the study period.

After about 25 years of follow-up, only 11 percent of people met the definition for healthy ageing- and omega-3 fatty acids seemed to play a part in determining who fit into the category. Compared to people with lower blood levels of omega-3s, those with the highest levels had an 18 percent lower risk of unhealthy ageing.

