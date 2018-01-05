Eating Egg Yolks, Nuts During Pregnancy Could Boost Baby's Brain Power Consuming foods like egg yolks and nuts on a daily basis during the last trimester of pregnancy could boost IQ of babies

For the study, 26 expectant mothers were randomly divided into two groups. The first group received 480 mg/day of choline, which is slightly more than the adequate intake level and the other half received 930 mg/day. As per the findings of the study, it was indicated that the information processing speed were significantly faster for the group of women who consumed 930 mg/day when compared with the first group.



The authors of the study explained through animal models using rodents, that supplementing the maternal diet with additional amounts of choline has lifelong benefits on offspring cognitive function. According to the researchers, the study provides some evidences that show similar result are found in humans.



Apart from egg yolks and nuts, choline is found in lean red meat, fish, poultry, legumes, broccoli and cruciferous vegetables.





