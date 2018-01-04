Eat These 5 Foods For Healthier and Stronger Bones

In a recent study published in the Journal of Biomechanics, it was found that runners with weak deep core muscles are at a greater risk of developing lower back pain. Lower back pain can be the worst of all and athletes are more prone to it. It can be mild to very severe depending on various factors. According to the researchers, it was found that weak deep core muscles force more superficial muscles to work harder and reach fatigue faster. When those superficial muscles are doing the work the deep core should be doing, it increases the load on the spine in a way that it may lead to painful consequences around the lower back. There are many foods that can reduce inflammation and strengthen the overall bone health. So tweaking your diet when you have back pain can help you avoid it. Here's a list of 5 nutrient-rich foods that must be included in the daily diet for stronger and healthier bones.To maintain healthy and strong bones, adequate calcium intake is of utmost importance. Calcium deficiency in the body can lead to several implications such as fragile and brittle bones which can ultimately result in bone fractures and other bone related diseases.Fish is a great source of Omega 3 fatty acids which helps in reducing inflammation. Consuming foods like walnuts, salmon, chia seeds and even flaxseeds can prove to be quite beneficial for bone health.This antioxidant rich nutrient provides numerous benefits to the body. Foods that are rich in Vitamin C aids in the formation of collagen which constitutes the fibrous parts of the bones and the cartilage. One must include Vitamin C rich foods like oranges, strawberries, broccoli and bell peppers in their daily diet regimes.It is quite essential to maintain the bone mineral density in the body to prevent bone fractures. Foods like basil, thyme, cabbage and cauliflower are quite rich in Vitamin K and can help in strengthening the bones to a great extent.Foods like bananas, legumes, pumpkin seeds and green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of magnesium. Magnesium plays a crucial role in the structural development of the bones. Deficiency of magnesium in the body may lead to frequent lower back pains. Winter greens like spinach leaves, fenugreek and even mustard leaves are a great source of Magnesium as well.