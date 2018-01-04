Eat These 5 Foods For Healthier and Stronger Bones

Foods Rich In Calcium
To maintain healthy and strong bones, adequate calcium intake is of utmost importance. Calcium deficiency in the body can lead to several implications such as fragile and brittle bones which can ultimately result in bone fractures and other bone related diseases.
Foods Rich In Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Fish is a great source of Omega 3 fatty acids which helps in reducing inflammation. Consuming foods like walnuts, salmon, chia seeds and even flaxseeds can prove to be quite beneficial for bone health.
Foods Rich In Vitamin C
This antioxidant rich nutrient provides numerous benefits to the body. Foods that are rich in Vitamin C aids in the formation of collagen which constitutes the fibrous parts of the bones and the cartilage. One must include Vitamin C rich foods like oranges, strawberries, broccoli and bell peppers in their daily diet regimes.
Foods Rich In Vitamin K
It is quite essential to maintain the bone mineral density in the body to prevent bone fractures. Foods like basil, thyme, cabbage and cauliflower are quite rich in Vitamin K and can help in strengthening the bones to a great extent.
Comments
Foods like bananas, legumes, pumpkin seeds and green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of magnesium. Magnesium plays a crucial role in the structural development of the bones. Deficiency of magnesium in the body may lead to frequent lower back pains. Winter greens like spinach leaves, fenugreek and even mustard leaves are a great source of Magnesium as well.