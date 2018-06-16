Early To Bed And Early To Rise Can Keep You Safe From Depression: Foods To Catch Up Sound Sleep

Here are 5 sleep inducing foods that can help you to have sound sleep:

According to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, women who are in their thirties or above and are naturally early to bed and early to rise, are less likely to develop depression. The study was done on more than 32,000 female nurses and explored the link between chronotype, or sleep-wake preference, and mood disorders. It showed that even after accounting for environmental factors like light exposure and work schedules, chronotype appears to mildly influence depression risk. The lead author Celine Vetter says, "Our results show a modest link between chronotype and depression risk. This could be related to the overlap in genetic pathways associated with chronotype and mood." It was observed that late chronotypes, or night owls, are less likely to be in any matrimonial association - prefer to live alone - likely to be smokers and have erratic sleep patterns. After accounting for these factors, the researchers found that early risers still had a 12-27% lower risk of being depressed than intermediate types. Late types had a 6% higher risk than intermediate types (this modest increase was not statistically significant).It is very important to get an adequate amount of sleep on an everyday basis as it helps the body in regaining a lot of energy. There are certain foods that can help you in getting a good night's sleep.According to Ayurveda, a glass of warm milk is a perfect beverage to induce sound sleep. Milk comprises tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to have soothing effects in the brain, which helps you sleep well. Add a pinch of nutmeg, a pinch of cardamom and some crushed almonds will help promote good sleep.Cherries comprises melatonin, which is a hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. According to the book, 'The Complete Book of Home Remedies', cherries are 'good mental fatigue and stress.' Consuming 10-12 cherries a day could help you catch some good sleep.Almonds not only help enhance our brain power, but also help you support sound sleep as well. Similar to milk, almonds contain tryptophan that has soothing effects on brain and nerves. On the other hand magnesium are helpful in keeping your heart's rhythm steady. Have a handful of them each day and have a sound sleep.Dark chocolates are one of the best sleep inducing foods as they consist of serotonin, which has a calming effect on your mind and nerves and help you catch up with some valuable sleep. Make sure you don't take this information as a signal to load up on dark chocolates. However, excess of anything can harm you in the long run. Moderation is the key to good health.Bananas are also immensely effective in making you sleep comfortably. They comprise muscle relaxing magnesium and potassium. Moreover, the good carb content present in bananas that could make you feel sleepy naturally.