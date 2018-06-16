Early To Bed And Early To Rise Can Keep You Safe From Depression: Foods To Catch Up Sound Sleep

It is very important to get an adequate amount of sleep on an everyday basis as it helps the body in regaining a lot of energy. There are certain foods that can help you in getting a good night's sleep.
Here are 5 sleep inducing foods that can help you to have sound sleep:
1. Warm Milk
According to Ayurveda, a glass of warm milk is a perfect beverage to induce sound sleep. Milk comprises tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to have soothing effects in the brain, which helps you sleep well. Add a pinch of nutmeg, a pinch of cardamom and some crushed almonds will help promote good sleep.
2. Cherries
Cherries comprises melatonin, which is a hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. According to the book, 'The Complete Book of Home Remedies', cherries are 'good mental fatigue and stress.' Consuming 10-12 cherries a day could help you catch some good sleep.
3. Almonds
Almonds not only help enhance our brain power, but also help you support sound sleep as well. Similar to milk, almonds contain tryptophan that has soothing effects on brain and nerves. On the other hand magnesium are helpful in keeping your heart's rhythm steady. Have a handful of them each day and have a sound sleep.
4. Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolates are one of the best sleep inducing foods as they consist of serotonin, which has a calming effect on your mind and nerves and help you catch up with some valuable sleep. Make sure you don't take this information as a signal to load up on dark chocolates. However, excess of anything can harm you in the long run. Moderation is the key to good health.
5. Bananas
Bananas are also immensely effective in making you sleep comfortably. They comprise muscle relaxing magnesium and potassium. Moreover, the good carb content present in bananas that could make you feel sleepy naturally.