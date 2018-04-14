Drinking Regularly Shortens Your Life: Try These Super-foods To Have Healthy Long Life Consuming alcohol more than the usual may result in serious health ailments like stroke, fatal aneurysm and heart failure. Add these super-food secrets for a longer and healthy life.

As per the study published in the journal ‘The Lancet,’ compared the health and drinking habits of around 600,000 alcohol consumers in 19 countries and controlled for age, smoking, history of diabetes, level of education and occupation.



The upper safe limit of drinking was about five drinks per week (100g of pure alcohol, 12.5 units or just over five pints of 4 per cent ABV2 beer or five 175ml glasses of 13 per cent ABV wine). However, drinking above this limit was linked with lower life expectancy. For example, having 10 or more drinks per week was linked with one to two years shorter life expectancy. Having 18 drinks or more per week was linked with four to five years shorter life expectancy.



“The key message of this research is that, if you already drink alcohol, drinking less may help you live longer and lower your risk of several cardiovascular conditions,” said Angela Wood from the University of Cambridge in the UK.



Having said that we give you some super-food secrets for a longer and healthy life.



Green Tea

Try adding green tea to your daily diet. Packed with powerful antioxidants, green tea is a one of the best way to keep yourself active, focused and energetic. This drink has long been considered a healthier alternative to other beverages. Drinking green tea will bring down the LDL levels (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides, which will make it easier for your blood to flow easily throughout your body. It is also known to boost your metabolism and speed up the fat burning process.

Whole Grains

Whole grains are packed with nutrients, including protein, fibre, vitamin B, antioxidants and minerals (iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium). If you eat nearly 4 servings of whole grains such as bran, oatmeal and quinoa a day, it may reduce the risk of premature death, as per the study by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the US. The results were published online in the journal Circulation.

Salmon

Salmon is known to be rich in omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid. Moreover, in combination with its abundant supply of selenium, these omega 3 fatty acids help to one’s lower blood pressure, ‘bad’ cholesterol levels in the blood and inflammation reducing the risk of heart disease.

Nuts

As per the study published in the journal BMC Medicine, nuts and peanuts are known to be high in fibre, magnesium and polyunsaturated fats. Adding nuts to your daily diet will be quite beneficial for cutting cardiovascular disease risk, which further can reduce cholesterol levels, meaning very less chances of heart problems.





