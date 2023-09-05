Drinking Enough Water But Still Dehydrated? Try This Homemade Electrolyte Solution

The drink includes all the essential electrolytes

"Drink enough water" is advice we've all grown up hearing. However, there are times when you feel dehydrated even after chugging bottles of water. Wonder why? It's because your body might be unable to absorb the water you are drinking. The main culprit here is low electrolyte levels, and trust us, this has nothing to do with the amount of fluid you are losing through sweat, workouts, or urine. All you need to do is level up your electrolytes to stay healthy and hydrated for the long haul. To help you with that, we are sharing a recipe, recommended by nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, that can help you feel healthy, hydrated, and happy throughout the day. Include this drink in your diet and decide for yourself.

What Are The Side-effects Of An Electrolyte Imbalance In The Body?

Let's start by understanding what electrolytes are. They are minerals that help control various essential physiological functions in the body. An electrolyte imbalance occurs when your body's mineral levels are either too high or too low. In both cases, you might end up feeling agitated, dehydrated, weak, fatigued, and constipated. According to experts, in some cases, one might also experience low or high blood pressure, an irregular heart rate, and difficulty with cognition.

Hence, it is always advised to take note of the situation and address it immediately. That's where this expert-recommended drink comes to the rescue. According to Rashi Chowdhary, "You need four essential electrolytes on a day-to-day basis - sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium," and the ingredients used in the recipe include them all. Let's take a closer look.

How To Make An Electrolyte Drink For Your Daily Dose Of Hydration

According to Chowdhary, the drink includes fresh turmeric, high in potassium, ginger that provides both potassium and magnesium, and salt and lemon - both of which contain all four essential electrolytes, namely sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

Take half an inch of ginger and fresh turmeric each, the juice of one large lemon, and one teaspoon of salt. Add around 150-200ml of water, mix, and prepare a concentrate. Add it to a glass of water and drink.

Bonus Tip:

You can also add the concentrate to a glass of coconut water or orange juice and enjoy it as your post-workout drink. While coconut water is deemed a natural electrolyte, containing potassium, sodium, and magnesium, freshly pressed orange juice also makes a rich source of potassium.

"Replace your juices and coffee cups during the day with this, and you'll start feeling the difference," the dietitian concludes.

