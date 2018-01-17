Drinking A Cup Of Tea Could Put You In A Good Mood, Says Study Consumption of tea could put you in a good and positive mood

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT



According to the researchers, caffeine and theanine have beneficial effects on attention which is an indispensable part of cognitive function. The researchers have found that just one cup could spark an instant burst of brainpower by setting the mood right.



The researchers who conducted the study, found that students who had consumed tea could score better in creative and cognition tests that those who drunk just a glass of water.



The previous studies also suggest that drinking tea could prevent type 2 diabetes, aid weight loss and reduce risk of developing glaucoma as well.





This one's for all the tea lovers out there. In a recent study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference, it was found that consumption of tea could put you in a good and positive mood. It is believed to be quite effective on the brain's cognitive functions and can possible make you more creative.According to the researchers, caffeine and theanine have beneficial effects on attention which is an indispensable part of cognitive function. The researchers have found that just one cup could spark an instant burst of brainpower by setting the mood right. The researchers who conducted the study, found that students who had consumed tea could score better in creative and cognition tests that those who drunk just a glass of water.The previous studies also suggest that drinking tea could prevent type 2 diabetes, aid weight loss and reduce risk of developing glaucoma as well.