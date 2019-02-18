Doing Push-Ups May Help Cut Heart Disease Risk In Middle-Aged Men: Try These Ayurvedic Herbs Too

Middle-aged men who are active and can complete more than 40 push-ups at a time were found to have lower risk of cardiovascular disease outcomes as compared to those who could barely do 10 push-ups at a time in a latest study, published in JAMA Network Open.According to the study, men who are able to do more than 40 push-ups had a 96 percent reduced risk of CVD events, compared with those who were able to do less than 10 push-ups. The study also said that your push-up capacity was more strongly associated with lower incidence of cardiovascular disease events than was aerobic capacity as estimated by a submaximal treadmill exercise test.

The study was conducted over 10 years. The team of researchers from Harvard University analysed health data from 1,104 active male firefighters whose mean age was 39.6, for the study. 37 CVD-related outcomes were reported in the ten year span.



"Our findings provide evidence that push-up capacity could be an easy, no-cost method to help assess cardiovascular disease risk in almost any setting," said lead author Justin Yang at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the US.

The researchers also said that the results are not generalisable to women; men of other ages or who lead a sedentary live or are less active.

Healing Herbs For Heart

Your diet plays an instrumental role in your overall heart health. A diet rich in trans-fats, ultra-processed fat could result in fatty deposits in blood vessels. One should include foods that are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. Foods like nuts and fish are rich in omega 3 fatty acids help increase elasticity of blood vessels and keep bad cholesterol at bay. Fibre-rich foods like leafy greens and whole grains help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and manage diabetes.

According to Ayurveda, there are some herbs that could help keep your heart healthy too. People have been consuming these herbs since time immemorial for the sake of their heart health. There are plenty of modern studies corroborating the same.

Here are some herbs you can make part of your heart-healthy diet:

1. Ashwagandha

2. Brahmi

3. Cardamom

4. Guggul

5. Gotu Kola



These herbs individually or in conjunction could help keep hypertension or cholesterol at bay. But before you make any decisions regarding your diet, make sure you consult an expert first.

(With inputs IANS)



