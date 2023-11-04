Diwali 2023: 5 Mouth-Watering Kalakand Recipes To Sweeten Your Celebrations

Diwali Desserts: Try these delicious kalakand recipes. (Image Credit: Istock)

The festival of lights is just around the corner, and the excitement is real. Everyone is busy decorating their homes with lights and diyas to get into the festive spirit. And it goes without saying that traditional food and desserts are a must during Diwali. It's one of the major reasons why we look forward to this festival. Kalakand is one such dessert that is quite famous during this time of the year. It is known for its melt-in-the-mouth texture and irresistible taste. The traditional recipe involves the use of chenna, condensed milk, and sugar. However, there are so many other ways in which you can experiment with it. This Diwali, we suggest you take a break from the regular kalakand and try these tasty variations instead. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Mouth-Watering Kalakand Recipes You Must Try:

1. Kesar Kalakand

This kalakand recipe defines royalty in the truest sense. It is super creamy and smooth, along with the added goodness of saffron (kesar). Not only this, it also contains cardamom powder, which gives it a nice aroma. Make this sweet delight at home and enjoy the festivities the right way. Click here for the complete recipe for Kesar Kalakand.

2. Custard Apple Kalakand

If you're a fan of custard apples, you've got to try this custard apple kalakand. It offers the perfect balance of smooth and crunchy and is sure to delight your taste buds. It is topped with pistachio slivers and silver foil, which further add to its richness. Give it a try, and thank us later. Find the complete recipe for Custard Apple Kalakand here.

3. Bread Kalakand

Traditionally, kalakand is made of chenna, sugar, and condensed milk. But this one is made using bread. The best part? You can make this kalakand in just under 5 minutes. It tastes just as good as the regular one, but it saves you from the long hours of preparation. Do not forget to add nuts to it to give it that decadent taste. Click here for the complete recipe for Bread Kalakand.

4. Mango Kalakand

Mango-based desserts never fail to disappoint, and this kalakand is no exception. The combination of fresh Alphonso mangoes along with cardamom and saffron is quite irresistible. Top this kalakand with fresh cream and mango pulp, and you're good to go. Want to give it a try? Click here for the complete recipe for Mango Kalakand.

5. Chocolate Kalakand

In the mood for something completely different? This chocolate kalakand is what you need to try. Along with the rich flavour of chocolate, it also has the fruit flavour of blueberry. It gives a unique twist to the classic dessert and will be a hit, especially among the kids in your family. Find the complete recipe for Chocolate Kalakand here.

Try out these mouth-watering kalakand recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.

Happy Diwali 2023!