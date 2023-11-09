Did You Know? This All-Black 'Lamborghini Chicken' Can Cost Up To Rs 5 Lakhs

The Ayam Cemani breed is called the "Lamborghini of poultry" (Photo Credit: Instagram/ federstars)

It can be fascinating to explore different breeds of the same animal or bird. While creatures in the wild often capture public interest, it is important to realise that the scope of biodiversity is much larger. For instance, did you know that there are incredible chicken breeds found in various parts of the world? One of them is sure to catch your eye (literally) because of its jet-black feathers. We are talking about none other than Ayam Cemani, also often called "Lamborghini chicken". This rare breed is indigenous to Indonesia, and is said to have originally been named after a village in Java. Its more popular nickname is a result of its rarity and prized status.

The "Lamborghini of poultry" is not the only breed to have black feathers. But what makes it stand out is that the inky colour also extends to its beak, tongue, claws, eyes, bones and organs. This is due to a condition known as fibromelanosis, or dermal hyperpigmentation. The Ayam Cemani is considered to be among the most expensive chicken breeds in the world. According to reports, it can fetch around $6000 (approximately INR 5 lakhs). It has long been an object of general fascination, which has increased demand as well as sparked interest in breeding them in other countries.





Ayam Cemani meat is a culinary speciality and is said to have a distinctive flavour. The black colour further bestows the ingredient with remarkable visual appeal. However, in Java, the breed is also associated with several legends and rituals. Thus, it is sought-after and valued for more than just its meat. Its eggs are also a treasured item and can often sell for staggering amounts of money.

