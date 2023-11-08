Know Your Lemons: 5 Popular Indian Varieties Every Citrus Lover Should Try

Indian lemon varieties you should know about. (Image Credit: Istock)

Lemons are known for their tangy and citrusy taste. Just a few drops of its juice can instantly transform the flavour of any dish or beverage. Nimbu paani, nimbu achaar, or lemon rice, all have lemon as their key ingredient. Lemons also quite commonly used for making desserts such as tarts and cakes. Now, we usually associate lemons with being round, bright yellow fruits. However, did you know that there are several other varieties that exist out there? From shape, texture, and even colour, there are certain differences that make each variety unique in its own way. Let's explore the most popular varieties of lemon in India that you should know about and try.

Also Read: The Ultimate Banana Guide: 7 Popular Indian Banana Varieties You Must Try

Here Are 5 Of The Most Popular Lemon Varieties In India:

1. Gondhoraj

The word gondhoraj literally translates to 'king of aroma'. It is indeed the most aromatic lemon variety you can find in the country. Originating from West Bengal, it's hard green skin is what sets it apart from regular lemons. Just a slice of this lemon can instantly elevate the flavour of any dish. It is commonly used as an ingredient in several beverages and cocktails as well.

2. Pat Nebu

Pat Nebu is a distinct lemon variety from the state of Assam. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary yellow one with a glossy appearance. But the fact that it has relatively few seeds, or sometimes no seeds at all, is what makes it so unique. The size of these lemons can vary from small to medium. Not just in India, but they are also cultivated in certain regions of Nepal. Interesting right?

3. Mausambi

Masuambi (sweet lime) is commonly used to make juices and beverages. Their low acid content and naturally sweet taste make them ideal for this purpose. While it can now easily be found in other parts of the country, it is native to the Nilgiri and Malabar regions of South India. Mausambi is larger in size and is a lot juicier than all the other varieties of lemons.

4. Nemu Tenga

Another popular variety from Assam is Nemu Tenga. What's interesting about it is that it is further divided into two categories, namely Gol Nemu and Kazi Nemu. The former has a round shape but is larger in size, while the latter is known for its oval and elongated shape. They are both extensively used to make traditional Assamese delicacies and also for certain medicinal purposes.

Also Read: Enjoying Summer With Mangoes - 10 Popular Mango Varieties In India You Must Try

5. Rough Lemon

As the name suggests, these lemons have a rough texture. They do not have a fixed shape and also have less pulp inside. But don't go by the texture, as they are still quite aromatic. Rough lemons are mostly found in the northern regions of the country. They can be used for cooking, but they make for a better option for cleaning purposes or any other home remedies.

Now that you know of these popular lemon varieties in India, give them a try and share your experience in the comments below.