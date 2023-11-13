Did You Know, Common Food Allergies Might Increase Heart Risks Too? Study Finds

Link between food allergies and heart risks

Physical reaction to certain food ingredients is quite a common affair. You will often find people having skin allergies after drinking coffee or having headaches after eating roti or paratha. Besides other reasons, it might be food allergy as well. But did you know allergic reactions could be more severe than mere headaches, rashes, and allergies? It might increase the risk of heart disease as well. You read that right. A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Virginia Health System found that allergic responses to common foods such as dairy and peanuts can "increase the risk for heart disease and cardiovascular death as much or more than smoking".

Food Allergy And Heart Disease: What Is The Link:

The researchers at the University of Virginia Health System conducted a survey of thousands of adults over time and found that people who produced antibodies in response to dairy and other foods were at elevated risk of cardiovascular-related death. "This was true even when traditional risk factors for heart disease, such as smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes, were taken into account," the study read.

They also found that this health risk was most common for people allergic to cow milk. However, other allergens such as peanuts and shrimp were also significant.

While the findings need further study to deduce a conclusion, researchers claim that the increased heart risk could be due to allergic inflammation in the body, affecting bodily functions directly. "Approximately 15 percent of adults produce IgE antibodies in response to cow's milk, peanuts, and other foods," the study read.

6 Of The Most Common Food Allergies You Should Know Of:

Let's start with understanding why a person gets allergic to certain foods. According to health experts, allergies occur when Immunoglobulin E (IgE), a kind of antibody, is produced in heavy quantities in response to a trigger by an allergen. A protein in the reactant food is usually what triggers this reaction by the immune system.

However, these allergies vary according to the country's dietary patterns and culinary history. Food allergies also differ from person to person as per their medical history, Vitamin D deficiency, and age. Some of the most common foods that could lead to these allergies are:

1. Egg

2. Peanuts

3. Corn

4. Milk and dairy products (especially cow milk)

5. Wheat (gluten)

6. Soy

Bonus Tip: Now that you know about food allergies, you should also understand that they are quite different from food intolerance. Click here to understand the difference between the two and their trigger points.

Note: The food allergy list is not a part of the study.