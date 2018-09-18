Diabetes: This 3-Ingredient Ayurvedic Mixture May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes is a growing challenge in India with estimated 8.7 percent diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years. The rising prevalence of diabetes and other health conditions is driven by a number of factors, including sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy and poor diet and obesity. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas are not able to produce enough insulin, or when the body cannot use insulin, which further leads to an increased concentration of glucose in the blood. Ayurveda, the ancient science, defines diabetes as a metabolic kapha type of disorder in which diminished functioning of agni or digestive fire may lead to a tendency towards high blood sugar. While diabetes cannot be cured completely, it can be managed well through a healthy diet and exercises. Ayurveda also suggests a concoction that can help keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Ayurvedic remedy for diabetes

According to the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, you can regulate your blood sugar levels with a three-ingredient concoction-

Here's how each ingredient helps control diabetes.

1. Bay leaf

Bay leaf has been shown to improve insulin function. In fact, according to a study published in the journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, bay leaves showed a significant improvement in the insulin function in people suffering from type-2 diabetes, when taken for about 30 days. The hypoglycaemic properties of bay leaves helps better insulin metabolism; thanks to the presence of essential oil and phytochemicals.

2. Turmeric

The commonly found spice is an indispensable part of Indian kitchens. Turmeric is believed to have antioxidant properties, which could help prevent infection and inflammation. Research suggests that the compound called curcumin present in turmeric may have a role in diabetes prevention. It is known to decrease the level of glucose in the blood.

3. Aloe vera gel

Preliminary research suggests that consumption of aloe vera gel may help improve blood sugar levels and control diabetes. These positive effects are attributed to the presence of compounds like lectins, mannans and anthraquinones.

Here's how you can prepare the 3-ingredient concoction for diabetes:

Ingredients

Half teaspoon ground bay leaf

Half teaspoon turmeric

One tablespoon aloe vera gel

Method:

All you need to do is to mix all the ingredients together and take the mixture twice a day before lunch and dinner to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Make sure you have consulted your doctor before switching to this concoction as consuming both medicines and this mixture simultaneously could significantly drop your blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.