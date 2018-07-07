Diabetes Management: AI Technology May Soon Replace Painful Finger Pricking Way Of Measuring Blood Sugar 

Diabetes patients may soon get a reason to celebrate. The conventional finger pricking test to measure blood sugar may soon be taken over a novel technologies that may use artificial intelligence (AI). Researchers have developed a small non-invasive device by combining radar and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that would help people with diabetes to monitor their blood sugar levels. The technology, may soon prove to be a huge sigh of relief for diabetics who would not have to go through the painful finger pricks several times a day.

"We want to sense blood inside the body without actually having to sample any fluid," said lead author George Shaker, professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Here's how the system is expected to work. The changes in sugar levels would be detected and mapped using a small radar device which sends high-frequency radio waves into liquids containing various levels of glucose and receive radio waves that are reflected back to it.

The information collected on the reflected waves is then converted into digital data for analysis by machine-learning AI algorithms developed by the researchers.

What makes the scientists even more affirmative for the software is its accuracy.

Initial tests with volunteers achieved results that were 85 per cent as accurate as traditional, invasive blood analysis.

"The correlation was actually amazing. We have shown it is possible to use radar to look into the blood to detect changes," Shaker said, in the paper detailed in the International Journal of Mobile Human-Computer Interaction.

Next set of challenges that lie ahead of researchers are to precisely quantify glucose levels and obtain results through the skin, which complicates the process.

Work is also on to shrink down the size of the radar device so that it is both low-cost and low-power.

The ultimate aim is self-contained technology similar to the smartwatches that monitor heart rate. Currently the data analysed by AI algorithms is sent wirelessly to computers,

"Our hope is this can be realised as a smartwatch to monitor glucose continuously," Shaker said.

"I'm hoping we'll see a wearable device on the market within the next five years."

Diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases that cause high blood sugar levels. This may happen due to inadequate production of insulin by the pancreas or when the cells of the body do not respond to the insulin produced. Diet forms a crucial aspect of diabetes management.

Here are some dietary tips that could help you manage diabetes better

1. Maintain Healthy Balanced Diet: Keep a check on your carb intake. Since carbs are broken down into glucose that results in raising our blood sugar levels. Reduce simple carb and increase the intale of complex carbs. Moreover, consuming an adequate amount of fibre-rich foods can help control our blood sugar. Adding more of soluble dietary fibre to our diet is the most effective. Eat more fresh vegetables and bitter herbs.



2. Drink Copper Water: It is believed that copper has many health benefits and one of them is to keep diabetes in control. Put one cup of water in a copper vessel at night and drink the water next morning. When water is stored overnight in pure copper utensils, tiny copper particles leach into the water making it copper charged. It is very important to keep yourself hydrated if your blood sugar levels are erratic. Dehydration can drive up blood sugar levels.

3. Include more Low GI Foods: Glycemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Carbohydrates with a low GI value (55 or less) are more slowly digested, absorbed and metabolised and cause a lower and slower rise in blood glucose. Low GI foods are also rich in fibre which takes the longest to digest, make you feel fuller for a longer time and help control appetite. This could further help in weight management. Tomato, spinach, guavas, cauliflower, and pears are some low glycemic index foods you can choose to add to your diet.

4. Sugary Drinks and Fruit Juices: Diabetics should steer clear of aerated and sugary drinks, various studies and reports have time and again reinforced that these drinks are full of liquid calories and can cause major spike in the blood sugar levels. Your can of fruit juice is not one of the healthiest substitutes either. Fruit juices especially packaged fruit juices are loaded with fructose that elevates the blood sugar levels. It is advisable to eat whole fruits instead. Fruits are full of fibres, fibres take time to metabolise and thus doesn't result in sudden surge in blood sugar levels. Eat fruits that have a low glycemic index. Eat fruits with some nuts and olives to balance the glycemic load.

Follow these steps and manage diabetes naturally.



