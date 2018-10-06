5 Important Diet Tips To Keep In Mind To Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Diabetes is a chronic disorder, which is incurable. It occurs when the pancreas does not secrete enough insulin or when the cells of the body become resistant to insulin. In both the cases, blood sugar cannot get into the cells for storage, which then leads to serious complications. In Ayurveda, diabetes is referred to as madhumey and as a part of its treatment, it suggests avoiding excess intake of sugar and simple carbohydrates. Managing diabetes is tough, but definitely not impossible. A few lifestyle changes can help you maintain and regulate sugar. It is imperative to plan your diabetes diet so that you know you are getting enough of the right type of foods in your diet.



Follow These 5 Important Diet Tips To Manage Diabetes Naturally



1. Eat 5 Meals A Day: We generally have 3 big meals a day, which is ideally not right for our system. Instead of this, plan your meals properly. Have five small meals through the day to keep blood glucose levels stable. Make sure you pick healthy small and frequent meals to ensure controlled diabetes.

(Also Read: 5 Vegetables You Must Include In Your Diabetes Diet)



2. Choose Your Food Wisely: Add more and more low glycaemic foods to your diet. Low glycaemic foods are low in carbs and keep sugar level in control. High carb foods spike your blood sugar levels. However, this doesn't mean that diabetics can completely avoid carbs, include low carb foods like whole grains like quinoa, barley, et al, and dairy products like milk, cheese and soy milk.



3. Add More Fibre To Your Diet: Load up on more fibre-rich foods. It helps keep you fuller for longer and takes time to digest completely, which reduces the chance of spiking blood sugar levels immediately. Eat foods like beans, barley, and fruits like apples, pears, berries and citrus, and vegetables like broccoli, carrots and beets.



4. Ditch Refined Sugar: We all know that refined sugar is not good for us, especially diabetics. Instead include sugar alternatives like jaggery, coconut sugar and raw honey in your diet. However, moderation is the key. Also look for products with hidden sugar in them. Tomato ketchup, sauces, dressings, etc. have hidden sugar that not only negatively impact your blood sugar levels but also affect your overall health.

(Also Read: Manage Diabetes With Your Much-Loved Rajma Or Kidney Beans)

5. Eat Healthy Fats: Yes, that's right, fats are important for our body. But, choose healthy carbs and fats. Monounsaturated fats like canola oil, nuts, avocadoes and olive can actually lower your blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

