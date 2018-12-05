Diabetes Management: 3 Ayurvedic Superfoods That May Help Manage Diabetes Naturally

Diabetes is one of the most common causes of disability around the world currently. If the latest study, published in the journal Lancet, is to be believed, about 98 million Indians are predicted to be diabetic by the year 2030. Diabetes refers to a group of diseases that cause blood sugar fluctuations. Diabetics need to be extra careful of what they include in their diet. Sugary goods, aerated drinks and refined carbohydrates are known to surge blood sugar levels and make diabetes management even tougher. A diabetic needs to have a healthy mix of good carbs and fibres. Fibres delay digestion, ensuring slow release of sugar in the blood stream. In Ayurveda, diabetes is referred to as 'Madhumey.' In fact, Ayurveda advises against having food that is high in sugar and include as many seasonal fruits and vegetables in the diet to manage diabetes.

Ayurveda also suggests a handful of spices and herbs that could help manage the condition naturally – here are three of them that you should stock up on today!

Diabetes Management | Ayurvedic Superfoods For Diabetes

1. Amla: Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals that are known to boost skin, hair health and promote weight loss. Its legendary vitamin C content makes it a nutritional powerhouse. According to studies, intake of vitamin C may do wonders to keep blood sugar levels in check. Additionally, amla also consists of chromium, a mineral that regulates carbohydrate metabolism and make body more responsive to insulin. You can cut few chunks of this bitter fruit and consume it raw and fresh. If the bitter taste is too much for you to palate, sprinkle a bit of rock salt on the top. You can also make amla juice and consume it early in the morning.

(Also Read: 10 Wonderful Benefits of Amla Powder: A Powerful Superfood)





2. Turmeric: Turmeric and its healing benefits is fast becoming a global phenomenon. Turmeric is packed with ant-inflammatory properties, which is crucial to manage diabetes and ailments that are commonly associated with diabetes such as obesity and kidney failure. According to a study, published in the online journal 'Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine' in the year 2013, curcumin — the active compound found in turmeric – may decrease the level of glucose in blood, as well as other diabetes-related complications. One of the best ways to make most of turmeric's medicinal benefits is by making yourself a glass of turmeric milk.

Diabetes Management: Turmeric comes loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

3. Methi dana: Fenugreek water is considered to be one of the most effective remedy to keep a check on blood sugar spikes and improve insulin activity. The seeds contain fibre that helps in slowing the digestion process and thus regulates the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. Methi dana also helps ensure that the body uses the sugar in a manner it is supposed to. Mix one teaspoon of fenugreek powder (methi dana powder) with lukewarm water. Consume the drink early morning before you start your day.

(Also Read: 5 Vegetables You Must Include In Your Diabetes Diet)

Diabetes Management: Fenugreek seeds can stimulate production of insulin



Include these superfoods in your diabetes diet today and see the impact yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.