Diabetes Management: 10 Guilt-Free Snacks To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is popularly known as the silent killer and is one of the most common health conditions prevalent in the recent times. It has become more of a lifestyle condition; courtesy our sedentary lifestyle, stress, poor and unhealthy diet and long working hours, all of which are inviting more than just one health condition, even in youngsters. While it cannot be cured completely, diabetes can be managed well with a healthy diet and engaging in exercises along with leading a fit lifestyle. Health experts generally advise diabetics to have five small meals rather than three big ones, as they cannot afford to have fluctuating blood sugar levels that can complicate things further. Small and frequent meals can help keep blood sugar levels in check and ensure a healthy body. If you are not sure what to include in your snacking, then we have enlisted some healthy snacks that combine carbohydrates, protein, fibre and fats that help keep diabetes in check.

Healthy Snacks for Diabetics

1. Fruits

Fruits have natural sugar, vitamins and minerals and are rich in fibre, so a bowlful of fresh fruits wouldn't hurt. Make sure the fruits you choose should be relatively low on sugar. Include apples, berries and guava.

Fruits have natural sugar, vitamins and minerals and are rich in fibre

2. Hard boiled eggs

Eggs cannot just be used during breakfast time, you could enjoy boiled egg as an evening snack when you feel hungry. The protein content helps keep you fuller for longer and keeps your blood sugar levels from rising. Cut the boiled eggs into half and sprinkle some black pepper and salt to redeem maximum benefits.

3. Handful of almonds

Almonds are super nutritious as they provide numerous vitamins and minerals, including manganese, magnesium and riboflavin that promote health. The presence of fibre, protein and healthy fats make almonds great for diabetes management. In fact, almonds are known to keep your heart healthy.

4. Roasted chana or chickpeas

Roasted chana is one of the best foods to snack on; thanks to the combination of protein and fibre present in them. Research has shown that consuming chickpeas on a regular basis may play a key role in preventing the progression of diabetes. You can roast chickpeas, so they become crunchy and convenient. Do not buy salted chickpeas from outside as it may contain high amount of sodium.

Snacks for diabetes: Roasted chana is one of the best foods to snack on

5. Cottage cheese

The blood sugar lowering effects of cottage cheese or paneer are often attributed to its high protein content. Cottage cheese may taste plain; you could combine it with extra nutrients and fibre.

6. Yogurt with berries

Yogurt topped with healthy berries makes for an excellent diabetic-friendly snack for many reasons. The antioxidant property in berry may reduce inflammation and prevent damage to cells of the pancreas, the organ that is responsible for releasing hormones that lower blood sugar levels. Moreover, berries are good source of fibre, which helps slow down digestion and stabilise blood sugar levels. Yogurt, too, has the ability to lower blood sugar levels and is rich in protein, which is known to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

7. Homemade goodies

Homemade goodies like oats upma, oats idli, poha or dhokla make protein-rich options for diabetics. These snacks are not only light on the stomach, but also make very interesting options to indulge in.

Homemade goodies like oats upma, oats idli, poha or dhokla make protein-rich options for diabetics

8. Whole grain crackers

The fibre in crackers may prevent them from spiking blood sugar levels. You could add a small piece of cheese on it to get some amount of fat, which may slow the digestion of carbs, reduce insulin levels, and promote the release of hormones that lower blood sugar.

9. Trail mix

It is one of the healthiest and best options for snacking. Mix nuts like pistachios, almonds, cashew nuts, pecan nuts, et al, all of which are known to help keep you healthy along with dry fruits like raisins, grains and seeds like pumpkin seeds, roasted flaxseeds, et al. This non-perishable snack can be carried to office and munched on whenever you feel hungry. Do not buy trail mixes from outside as it may contain preservatives, salt and sugar that may only have adverse effects on your health.

It is one of the healthiest and best options for snacking

10. Sprout salad

Sprouts are easy-to-make and very effective in lowering blood sugar spikes too. Toss some cucumbers, tomatoes and cottage in it to make it healthier. Sprinkle some salt and lemon juice to add to the flavour. Enjoy your perfect sprout salad.

Make sure you consult your doctor before eating any of these foods.