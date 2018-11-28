Diabetes: Is Drinking Green Tea Helpful In Managing Blood Sugar Levels?

Green tea is one of the nation's favourite drinks and research suggests that it's also a healthy drink, especially for diabetics. A research review published in the Diabetes and Metabolism journal outlined the potential benefits of tea when it comes to diabetes and obesity. It was highlighted that people who drank six or more cups of green tea a day were 33 percent less likely to develop type-2 diabetes as compared to those who drank less than a cup of green tea a week. So what makes green tea an elixir for patients suffering from diabetes or who are at a risk of developing type-2 diabetes? Find out.

Green tea for diabetes | Green tea to manage blood sugar levels

Green tea contains substances called polyphenols, which are antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and cause vasodilation (widening of the arteries), which decreases chances of heart disease that is elevated in people with diabetes. Green tea is great for people with diabetes as it helps the metabolic system to function better. Green tea has zero calories and negligible sugar, making it good for weight loss. When you lose weight, you tend to increase your insulin sensitivity and have a lower blood sugar level. The catechins present in green tea help reduce the effects of insulin resistance by decreasing the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Green tea has lesser amount of caffeine as compared to black tea; therefore about three to four cups of green tea may not affect your blood pressure. If you find green tea too bitter, forgo table sugar (brown or white) and instead use raw honey. Green tea has antioxidants that help in boosting metabolism and keep the digestion process strong. A good digestive system may keep the blood sugar levels stable. Green tea is also an appetite suppressant that helps you prevent cravings and untimely hunger pangs.

The other teas that may be better for managing diabetes may include oolong tea and black tea.

So, if you are looking at controlling diabetes, then leave the milk tea and start sipping on green tea, black tea or oolong tea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.