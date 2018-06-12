Dhadak Trailer: 7 Times Ishaan Khatter Gave Us Major Food Goals

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on May 3, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jul 25, 2016 at 12:08am PDT

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jul 20, 2016 at 7:07am PDT

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Nov 10, 2014 at 5:57am PST

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Mar 21, 2016 at 1:53am PDT

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:06pm PDT

Dhadak's trailer was released on Monday, and the internet is abuzz with reactions. The trailer which is still trending on #1 is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. Dhadak marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and is the second outing of Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan of the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' fame, Dhadak is based in Rajasthan. The trailer launch saw the entire Kapoor khandaan rooting for Janhvi. From dad Boney Kapoor to sister Khushi Kapoor, uncles Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, cousins Harshwardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, all were present at the event to extend their wishes to the newbies Janhvi and Ishaan. Ishaan, who has already won the heart of critics with his power-packed performance in Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds', is getting rave reviews for Dhadak's trailer too. Shahid Kapoor is also leaving no stones unturned in promoting his little brother on social media. He gave a shout-out to the trailer on twitter and also posted the link in his Instagram story.Did you know Ishaan bagged the best actor award for the film 'Beyond The Clouds' at International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey? Yes, you heard us! Best actor for his first ever film! And that's not all that has us rooting for him. Ishaan's also quite a social media phenomenon already. From his wanderlust posts to his on-set shenanigans, Ishaan's Instagram feed is a joyride. We did some stalking and here are some of our most favourite foodie moments from Ishaan's Instagram account.That's him trying his hand at cracking open some coconuts in Pondicherry. We would love to know how that went Ishaan.That meaty and wholesome burger at Versova Social has us drooling.This kulhad coffee he has by the Fatehsagar lake looks all kinds of amazing.Mr. Khatter lurking around Rajasthan with essentials (Read: chocolates and juices)And just how adorable is this little Kashmiri girl next to the basket of sheermal."Pixie dust bread", Ishaan captioned the image.That's him enjoying a pile of pancakes at IHOP. No, we are not jealous, you are!"Boost is the secret of his energy, For me personally it's organic laddoos" Ishaan shared his fitness mantra.Special Mention:This awwdorable food pun he made for Dhadak co-star Janhvi-"Driving her (coco)nuts", Ishaan captioned this cute image.Here's wishing both Ishaan and Janhvi all the best for Dhadak!