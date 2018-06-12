Dhadak Trailer: 7 Times Ishaan Khatter Gave Us Major Food Goals

Did you know Ishaan bagged the best actor award for the film 'Beyond The Clouds' at International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey? Yes, you heard us! Best actor for his first ever film! And that's not all that has us rooting for him. Ishaan's also quite a social media phenomenon already. From his wanderlust posts to his on-set shenanigans, Ishaan's Instagram feed is a joyride. We did some stalking and here are some of our most favourite foodie moments from Ishaan's Instagram account.
That's him trying his hand at cracking open some coconuts in Pondicherry. We would love to know how that went Ishaan.
That meaty and wholesome burger at Versova Social has us drooling.
This kulhad coffee he has by the Fatehsagar lake looks all kinds of amazing.
Mr. Khatter lurking around Rajasthan with essentials (Read: chocolates and juices)
And just how adorable is this little Kashmiri girl next to the basket of sheermal.
"Pixie dust bread", Ishaan captioned the image.
That's him enjoying a pile of pancakes at IHOP. No, we are not jealous, you are!
"Boost is the secret of his energy, For me personally it's organic laddoos" Ishaan shared his fitness mantra.
Special Mention:
This awwdorable food pun he made for Dhadak co-star Janhvi-
"Driving her (coco)nuts", Ishaan captioned this cute image.
Here's wishing both Ishaan and Janhvi all the best for Dhadak!