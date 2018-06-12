Dhadak Trailer: 7 Times Ishaan Khatter Gave Us Major Food Goals

Dhadak's trailer was released on Monday, and the internet is abuzz with reactions. We did some stalking and here are some of our most favourite foodie moments from Ishaan's Instagram account.

Food | | Updated: June 12, 2018 13:59 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dhadak Trailer: 7 Times Ishaan Khatter Gave Us Major Food Goals
Dhadak's trailer was released on Monday, and the internet is abuzz with reactions. The trailer which is still trending on #1 is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. Dhadak marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and is the second outing of Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan of the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' fame, Dhadak is based in Rajasthan. The trailer launch saw the entire Kapoor khandaan rooting for Janhvi. From dad Boney Kapoor to sister Khushi Kapoor, uncles Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, cousins Harshwardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, all were present at the event to extend their wishes to the newbies Janhvi and Ishaan. Ishaan, who has already won the heart of critics with his power-packed performance in Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds', is getting rave reviews for Dhadak's trailer too. Shahid Kapoor is also leaving no stones unturned in promoting his little brother on social media. He gave a shout-out to the trailer on twitter and also posted the link in his Instagram story. 

Did you know Ishaan bagged the best actor award for the film 'Beyond The Clouds' at International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey? Yes, you heard us! Best actor for his first ever film! And that's not all that has us rooting for him. Ishaan's also quite a social media phenomenon already. From his wanderlust posts to his on-set shenanigans, Ishaan's Instagram feed is a joyride. We did some stalking and here are some of our most favourite foodie moments from Ishaan's Instagram account. 

That's him trying his hand at cracking open some coconuts in Pondicherry. We would love to know how that went Ishaan. 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on


That meaty and wholesome burger at Versova Social has us drooling.
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on


This kulhad coffee he has by the Fatehsagar lake looks all kinds of amazing.
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on


Mr. Khatter lurking around Rajasthan with essentials (Read: chocolates and juices)
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on


And just how adorable is this little Kashmiri girl next to the basket of sheermal.
"Pixie dust bread", Ishaan captioned the image. 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on

That's him enjoying a pile of pancakes at IHOP. No, we are not jealous, you are!
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on


"Boost is the secret of his energy, For me personally it's organic laddoos" Ishaan shared his fitness mantra. 

Comments
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on

Special Mention:

This awwdorable food pun he made for Dhadak co-star Janhvi-
"Driving her (coco)nuts", Ishaan captioned this cute image.
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on

Here's wishing both Ishaan and Janhvi all the best for Dhadak! 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 ProFifa World CupSensexHIVMarket

................................ Advertisement ................................