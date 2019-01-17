Detox Meal: This Healthy Dinner Bowl-Meal May Help You Detoxify Your Body

Who doesn't like to indulge in all things good and decadent? Giving into your cravings for greasy food is okay once in a while; however, bingeing onto them without much control can have adverse effects on your body. If you have been doing that quite often lately, then it's probably time for you to go on a detox schedule. If not proper detox, the least you can do for the wellness of your body is consuming one detox meal in a day and it should ideally be your dinner. Why, you ask? It is because dinner is supposed to be the last meal of our day and should be light and healthy.

A bowlful of green mango, carrots, broccoli rabe, mung bean sprouts and lime could serve as a perfect detox meal. All these ingredients help the body eliminate toxic substances, clear blood vessels, and also enhance bowel movement at the same time.



According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "In traditional Chinese medicine, the liver is strengthened by eating sour-flavoured foods and cleansed by green leafy foods."

Each ingredient in this meal bowl serves a unique purpose. Green mango has a sweet-sour flavour and increases liver and gallbladder function. The antioxidants in carrots are also beneficial for the liver. The sulphur compounds present in broccoli rabe also help in supporting the liver's ability to detoxify chemicals in the body. Mung beans are abundantly rich in fibre content, which also encourages detoxification.



You can add black pepper in your meal to boost digestion process. Savouring this dinner meal thrice a week could do wonders for your overall health and metabolism. So, bring together all these ingredients and make the meal bowl for yourself.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

