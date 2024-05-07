Cutting Back On Salt? Expert Says This 'Healthy' Habit May Have Negative Impact

Low-sodium diet affects your bone health too (Photo Credit: iStock)

Salt has always been a controversial food ingredient in the world of fitness and health. While sodium is a necessary component in our body, having it in excess amounts may impact cholesterol levels, blood pressure, heart health, and more. In fact, the knowledge around salt and its impact is ever-evolving. But did you know that cutting back on salt can also impact your health negatively? You heard us. Dr James DiNicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist, shared a video on Instagram explaining why even too little salt can be bad for you. According to him, it may ruin your sleep, making you toss and turn on the bed throughout the night. Let's explain further.

Association Between Salt And Sleep: How Low-Sodium Diet Impacts Your Sleep Pattern?

According to Dr DiNicolantonio, "People that were put on a low salt diet, because of the activation of the sympathetic nervous system, had a worsening in their sleep. So, we know that actually from a clinical perspective, this increase in the sympathetic nervous system is a true stress response and can affect sleep." He further explained that several studies have shown consuming a low-salt diet consisting of about 2,200 milligrams of sodium a day was enough to lead to sodium depletion, which further increases stress in the body, affecting the sleep pattern.

A study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism weighs in that a low sodium diet is associated with disturbed sleep patterns, particularly with decreased rapid eye movement, slow wave sleep, and increased wakefulness. "These sleep changes are similar to those seen in normal-aged adults, who also undergo elevations of daytime and nighttime plasma norepinephrine," the study read.

Dr. DiNicolantonio also mentioned that besides affecting our sleep, a low sodium diet can also weaken bone health by stripping off essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium from the body.

The Bottom Line:

While experts never recommend adding excess salt/sodium to your diet, what they actually mean is having it in moderation to keep up a healthy body. If you ask us, we say, consult an expert and understand the quantity of salt you can add to your diet daily for overall health.

Eat your meals mindfully and stay healthy!