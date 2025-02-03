Heart-Healthy Snacks: 6 Low-Sodium Options That You Must Try

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently recommended replacing regular table salt with low-sodium salt substitutes to improve heart health. As per the guidelines, one should aim to reduce daily sodium intake to below 2 grams. Consuming a low-sodium diet can offer multiple health benefits. It can reduce blood pressure, improve overall heart health, reduce risk of kidney disease and alleviate bloating and water retention. Consuming a low-sodium diet can also help improve bone health. While formulating a low-sodium diet plan, it is important to make smart snacking choices. Here's a list of low-sodium snacks to choose from.

Low-sodium snacks

1. Unsalted nuts and seeds

Opt for a handful of almonds, walnuts and other nuts with some seeds, ensuring they are unsalted. These nutrient-dense snacks can beat hunger pangs and provide a good dose of healthy fats and protein.

2. Hard-boiled egg

Eggs are high in protein and other essential nutrients. Consuming hard-boiled eggs can also help with weight loss, boost bone health and improve eyesight. For an extra burst of flavour, sprinkle it with your favourite herbs and spices.

3. Peanut butter with apples

Apples with peanut butter are nutritionally rich. Enjoy this low-sodium snack which will also add optimal protein, vitamin C, potassium and vitamin K to your diet.

4. Chia pudding

Chia seeds are loaded with protein and fibre. This low-sodium is also an excellent vegan source of omega-3 fatty acids. Chia pudding can also help boost digestion and help with weight loss.

5. Unsalted popcorn

Popcorn is a tasty yet nutritious snacking option. Make your own air-popped popcorn and enjoy it without added salt. You can add your favourite herbs for flavour.

6. Fresh fruits

A bowl of fresh, seasonal fruits is one of the most nutritious snacking options. It is loaded with fibre and essential nutrients.

Excessive sodium consumption is linked to high blood pressure and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Enjoy these low-sodium snacking options and control your overall intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.