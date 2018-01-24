Curcumin In Turmeric May Help Boost Memory, Lower Risk Of Developing Alzheimer’s: Study

Highlights Turmeric has known to be an age old medicinal spice Turmeric may lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease Turmeric has been touted as one of the best spices

Turmeric has known to be an age old medicinal spice, also commonly used in the Indian cuisines. According to a study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, turmeric may lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease by improving memory and mood in people with mild, age-related memory loss. The study examined the effects of an easily absorbed curcumin supplement on memory performance in people without dementia and its potential impact on the microscopic plaques and tangles in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.

Curcumin, as per various studies has been known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that promote good health. It has also been suggested as a possible reason that older people in India have a lower prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and better cognitive performance considering they consume turmeric almost on daily basis in dals, vegetables and other dishes.

"Exactly how curcumin exerts its effects is not certain, but it may be due to its ability to reduce brain inflammation, which has been linked to both Alzheimer's disease and major depression," said Gary Small, from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the US.

For the study, researchers involved 40 adults between the ages of 50 and 90 years who had mild memory complaints. The participants were randomly assigned to receive either a placebo or 90 milligrams of curcumin twice daily for about 18 months. All the participants received standardized cognitive assessments at the start of the study and at six-month intervals and monitoring of curcumin levels in their blood at the start of the study and after 18 months.

Participants who took curcumin experienced significant improvements in their memory and attention abilities, while the subjects who received placebo did not. The memory improved around 28 percent.

Turmeric has been touted as one of the best spices that have various health benefits. Therefore, it is imperative to add at least a teaspoon of the same in your daily diet.

With Inputs from PTI