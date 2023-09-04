Craving Crispy Honey Chilli Cauliflower? Here Are 5 Tips To Make It Perfectly

Honey chilli cauliflower is an all-time favourite snack.

Indian streets are full of delectable snacks. From classic Indian favourites such as samosa and kachori to fusion Indo-Chinese snacks such as spring rolls and momos, there's something to suit every palate. Speaking of Indo-Chinese snacks, honey chilli cauliflower is one that enjoys huge popularity. It is a go-to snack for youngsters to enjoy after their college hours or even as a snack at parties. Its irresistible crispy texture is what makes it so loved. When trying to make it at home, most of us struggle to achieve this texture, as it ends up becoming soggy too soon. Without this, it's almost pointless to eat honey chilli cauliflower. After all, it's the reason we crave it so much. If you often face this cooking challenge, follow our easy tips to ace the art of making this beloved snack at home.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfectly Crispy Honey Chilli Cauliflower:

1. Use Fresh Cauliflower:

To make perfectly crispy honey chilli cauliflower, it's important to use fresh cauliflower. The fresher the cauliflower, the crispier it'll turn out. Using cauliflower that has been lying around in your refrigerator for a long time won't give you the crispy texture that you desire. It'll end up becoming soggy and mushy, so try to avoid using them.

2. Add Cornstarch:

Cornstarch is commonly used as a thickening agent in several recipes. Not only this but it can also be used to coat several foods before they are deep-fried in oil. Before you go ahead and fry the cauliflower, remember to toss it gently in some cornstarch. Trust us, this trick works wonders every time.

3. Keep Them In The Refrigerator:

If you have some extra time at hand, consider placing the cauliflower florets in the refrigerator for a while. Cornstarch coats well on cold foods and will give them an even crisper texture as compared to when you coat them without cooling. It may take a few extra minutes, but the results will surely be satisfactory.

4. Fry Them Twice:

If you wish to make your honey chilli cauliflower even crispier, be a little daring and fry them in oil twice! Just cook them partially on low heat the first time you pop them in the oil. For the second time, increase the heat and fry until they become perfectly crispy. The extra layer of crispness that it'll add is sure to impress.

5. Remember To Drain Excess Oil:

We know you're excited to indulge right away in the snack once it's done, but hold on for a few minutes and drain the excess oil first. If you skip this step, your honey chilli cauliflower will become soggy quickly. And this is something that we want to avoid at all costs. So, remember to always drain the oil first and then eat.

Which trick works best for you to get street-style honey chilli cauliflower? Tell us in the comments below.