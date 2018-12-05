Cooking With Cumin: Here's How You Should Buy Cumin

Cumin, also known as jeera in Hindi, is one common kitchen ingredient that can be easily spotted in almost all Indian households. This Indian spice not only adds a nice piquant aroma and flavour to various dishes, but is also quite well-versed for its health benefiting properties. In order to make the most of it, it is important to buy best quality cumin. Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal in this book 'Healing Spices' has listed down some easy ways to buy cumin. Read on to know more about them:



- Cumin seeds are yellowish-brown in colour and oval in shape, and somewhat resemble caraway seeds. If you can't find these seeds in the supermarket, then you can buy them in an Indian market or via online shopping websites.



- The cumin seeds should be dry-roasted before they are ground. Doing so will intensify their flavour and may also extend the shelf life of these humble seeds.



- Buying whole seeds is better than buying ground cumin. If you are cooking traditional dishes, chances are you'll need a jar of whole seeds. Once the seeds are ground, the flavour starts to deteriorate.



- If you have had a bottle of cumin for a year or more, throw it out. Ground cumin doesn't retain its quality for more than a few months. It's always best to store the seeds in an air-tight container.



So, do keep the above mentioned pointers in mind before you plan a trip to the grocery store. If you know of more such ways to identify best-quality cumin, do share with us in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.