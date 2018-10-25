Constipation? These 2 Dry Fruits May Help Relieve Your Bowel Woes Instantly 

When it comes to constipation, we are somehow not very open to discussion. Subject of defecation still happens to be a taboo in some parts of the country. However, it is time to give the subject the due attention it deserves. According to a latest study, about 22 percent of Indians suffer from constipation problem. Constipation is defined as a condition where a person has a difficulty in emptying or clearing out the bowels. If left untreated, chronic constipation can lead to anal fissures, itching, pain and even bleeding. Chronic constipation needs immediate medical intervention. Mild constipation on the other hand could be averted with a handful of home remedies and healthy diet.





Here Are 2 Dried Fruits That Are Known To Relieve Constipation:





Raisins for Constipation



Small, wrinkly and sweet, raisin is one of the most loved dried fruit of our country. It is used extensively to flavour our desserts. You can have a handful of them alone too. Raisins come loaded with many health benefits. The potassium in raisins helps balance the salt content in our body and regulates blood pressure. Rich in vitamin B and C, raisins help boost immunity. Raisins are also rich in iron, which could help prevent risk of anaemia. But one of the most renowned properties of raisins is its ability to soothe bowel movements. Raisins are high in fibre and they act as natural laxatives when soaked in water. Eating soaked raisins not only help prevent constipation but also keep your digestion process strong.

Constipation management: Raisins are high in fibre and they act as natural laxatives when soaked in water.





Figs for Constipation



Soaked fig, or anjeer, is also an effective remedy for constipation. Figs are packed with fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and helps clearing out the bowels. Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, says, "There is no harm in munching dried anjeer either. Figs are a powerhouse of fibre. There are two types of fibre: soluble fibre and insoluble fibre. So, when you soak figs in water, soluble fibre gets broken down and gets easier to assimilate." Soak 2-3 dried figs in water and leave them overnight. Consume them early in the morning for best results.



Constipation management: Soaked fig, or anjeer, is also an effective remedy for constipation



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



