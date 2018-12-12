Coffee May Help Decrease Risk Of Parkinson’s Disease: Study

Drinking coffee regularly may help alleviate risk of Parkinson's disease, suggests a new study. The study combined two compounds found in coffee that could act therapeutic against Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. Both the conditions are currently deemed as incurable. Parkinson's disease is a neuro-degenerative disorder that affects movement, often including tremors. It mostly occurs in old age. On the other hand, Lewy body dementia is the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer's disease. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The researchers from the Rutgers University found that caffeine, which traditionally has been credited as coffee's special protective agent, teamed together with another compound found in coffee beans' waxy coating, helped slow down brain degeneration in mice.

The new coffee bean compound called EHT (Eicosanoyl-5-hydroxytryptamide) protected the brains of mice against abnormal protein accumulation associated with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

"EHT is a compound found in various types of coffee but the amount varies. It is important that the appropriate amount and ratio be determined so people do not over-caffeinate themselves as that can have negative health consequences," said lead author M. Maral Mouradian, Professor at the varsity.

The study is in tandem with findings of previous studies that have suggested that drinking coffee is beneficial for patients with Parkinson's disease.

The study said that EHT and caffeine alone were not effective, but when given together, they boosted the activity of a catalyst that helps prevent the accumulation of harmful proteins in the brain.

The study was observational in nature, the researchers said that further research is required to determine the proper amounts and ratio of EHT and caffeine for protective effect in people, said Mouradian.

(With inputs IANS)

