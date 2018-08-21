Cholesterol Could Up Risk Of Heart Disease Even In Young Adults: 5 Foods To Manage Cholesterol 

Young, healthy adults could still be at risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease if their bad cholesterol levels are high. Bad cholesterol also known as LDL(Low density lipoprotein) cholesterol is one of the five major groups of lipoproteins, which transports fat molecules throughout your body.

The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center along with The Cooper Institute. The study set out to investigate the link between bad cholesterol, and non-high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (HDL-C), or the "good" cholesterol, and the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease in those who are relatively at a lower risk level of encountering such conditions.



The study that was published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation, looked at 36,375 young and relatively healthy adults, free from diabetes or cardiovascular disease and with a median age of 42, and followed them for a period of 27 years. This was done to determine whether those who were believed to be at a low 10-year risk for heart health problems might still need to lower elevated cholesterol to reduce their risk of future heart problems.

Cholesterol has been known to up the risk of coronary diseases. But the previous studies have mostly studied the association in those who were at moderate or high risk for cardiovascular disease. The findings of this study shows that those who are fairly risk-free should also take efforts to manage their cholesterol levels.



The findings revealed that those with LDL levels in the range of 100-159 mg/dL had a 30 to 40 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease death, when compared with participants who had LDL readings of under 100 mg/dL.

Those with LDL levels of 160 mg/dL or higher had a 70 to 90 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular death.

It must be noted that these findings did not take into account other risk factors.

The researchers emphasised that people even with low risk should pursue lifestyle interventions, such as diet and exercise, to achieve LDLs levels as low as possible, preferably under 100 mg/dL. Some of the dietary tweaks include limiting saturated fat intake. Maintaining a healthy weight, discontinuing tobacco use, are also beneficial.

Here are some foods you can add to your diet, which can help manage your cholesterol levels naturally.

1. Beans and Pulses

Beans, lentils and various other kinds of pulses can significantly bring down the bad cholesterol levels. According to an old study, eating one serving a day of pulses, people can lower LDL ('bad') cholesterol by five percent. The low glycemic index of the pulses help keep the LDL cholesterol levels in check

2. Nuts

Nuts like walnuts, almond and pistachios have long been associated with bringing down bad cholesterol. These nuts have a low glycemic index, are naturally cholesterol free, and are source of protein, fiber and antioxidants, which makes them the best bet for good heart health too.

Advertisement

3. Olive Oil

Heart-healthy and abundantly loaded with good fats, extra virgin olive oil can tackle the spike in bad cholesterol levels. You can use the olive oil to spruce up your salads, sauces and soups.

4. Whole grains

Ditch refined carbs and go for whole grain foods. Wheat bran, cereals, and brown rice are low in glycemic index and packed with heart-healthy fiber.

5. Fatty fish

Load up on fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, sardine and salmon. The omega-3 fatty acids present in these fatty fish can help keep cholesterol levels in check.



