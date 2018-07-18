Chocolate Milk A Better Recovery Drink Than Popular Sports Drinks: 3 Post- Workout Recipes 

Gym enthusiasts rejoice. If the findings of a latest study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition are to be believed, chocolate milk may prove to be better than sports drinks at boosting exercise recovery. According to the study, the beverage may help athletes to exercise intensely without feeling tired for six minutes longer than sports drinks.



As part of the study, the team analyzed 12 studies included 150 participants. After completing exercise tests like running, participants drank chocolate milk. They were then analysed for how tired they felt. Their heart rates and levels of lactic acid were measured.

The findings revealed that chocolate milk drinkers were able to exercise without getting exhausted for almost 1 minute longer than with nutrition-free beverages and about 6 minutes longer than with sports drinks.

Chocolate milk also improved heart rates and lactic-acid levels which causes cramps among the participants. According to the researchers, the abundance of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, flavonoids, electrolytes, and some vitamins which make this drink a good choice for recovery in athletes.

The beverage definitely makes for a low-cost, delicious and palatable option for recovery as compared to other commercial drinks.

Here are some other popular post work out snack recipes that you can try other than chocolate milk.

Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood stresses the importance of 'recovery food' as soon as possible. Your body tends to lose out on a lot of energy after a strenuous workout, which needs to be made up for. She further stresses on having a protein-rich meal within half an hour of the workout and avoiding carbs if one wants to tone up.



1. Quinoa pancakes

2. Bean sprouts salad

3. Besan chila

Have some more recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section.