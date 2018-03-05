Children Allergic To Cow’s Milk May Have A Heightened Risk Of Lower Weight And Shorter Height

Children who are allergic to cow's milk are at an increased risk of remaining shorter in height and lighter in weight throughout pre-adolescence as compared to children who are allergic to peanuts or tree nuts, as per a study presented during the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology/World Allergy Organization Joint Conference in Orlando. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight food groups account for about 90 percent of serious allergic reactions, some of which include milk, egg, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts.

The study revealed children who are allergic to cow's milk had lower mean weight and height as compared to kids who are allergic to peanuts and tree nuts. According to the researchers, these growth deficits remained prominent in the five to eight year old and nine to 12 year old age ranges. Allergy to cow's milk can foreclose a wide array of food choices during early childhood, a time when children's bodies undergo a series of growth spurts.

For the study, the team of researchers recorded weight, height, co-morbid conditions like eczema, asthma and seasonal allergies and use of inhaled corticosteroids.

If your child is allergic to cow's milk, you must ensure loading them with alternatives that are somewhat healthy. Here are some of the alternatives that you must try out.

1. Soy milk

Soy milk is a popular alternative to cow's milk and is made from soybeans extract. It comes in sweetened, unsweetened and flavoured varieties like chocolate and vanilla and can be customized according to your kid's taste. Soy milk is fortified with calcium, vitamin A and D and riboflavin that are healthy for growth and development.

2. Almond milk

Almond milk is made from ground almonds, water and in most cases, a sweetener. In fact, it has numerous nutrients, especially vitamin E. It is tastier form of non-dairy milk that a kid may like.

3. Rice milk

Rice milk is useful for people who are susceptible to allergies. It is often free from soy, gluten and nuts. It is made from boiled rice, brown rice syrup and brown rice starch. It is high in carbohydrates and low in protein, compared with dairy milk.

4. Coconut milk

Coconut milk is one of the healthiest alternatives to dairy milk. It is relatively high in fat content and may have slightly lesser protein content, but also makes for a tasty alternative.

Make sure you consult a doctor before switching to these non-dairy alternatives. Check for any allergy before giving them these beverages.

With Inputs From IANS