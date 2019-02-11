Change In Weather - Here's How You Can Boost Your Immunity Naturally

If the constant changing weather has taken a toll on your health, then this article is just for you. This year, winters have been quite harsh and since winter season is on its last legs, frequent rains, fluctuating temperatures and strong breeze are making people fall in their trap. The cases of seasonal flu are on the rise, thanks to the change in weather conditions. In order to deal with such conditions, it gets imperative to keep a check on one's immunity levels. A strong immunity can safeguard you from various infections. Few dietary tweaks can help you to a great extent. Here is a list of 3 foods that can help boost your immunity during this changing season:

Tulsi

Tulsi, or Holy basil, has been worshiped for its endless miraculous and medicinal value. Apart from providing immense relief from lung disorders and fever, tulsi is also known to boost body's immunity levels to a great extent. According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Tulsi leaf and seeds as powder or infusion is good for seasonal flu and allergies. All you need is 1-2 grams of tulsi powder in 50-100 ml infusion."

Black Pepper

Another magical kitchen ingredient is black pepper. If sore throat is bothering you every now and then, bring black pepper to your rescue. "Around 500 mg to 1 gram black pepper seeds are known to be useful in fevers, indigestion, dyspepsia and even flatulence. Black pepper-infused water can be used to get relief from sore throat; just gargle using the water," adds Dr. Ashutosh Gautam.

Turmeric And Honey

This combination works exceptionally in keeping seasonal allergies at bay. When blended together, both these ingredients attack viral and bacterial infections as they come loaded with potent medicinal properties. You can drink haldi doodh right before bedtime to boost your immunity levels.



As per Ayurveda, herbs like brahmi, neem, gudduchi and amla are known to keep the pitta dosha in balance, further enhancing immunity levels. Other than making dietary tweaks, it is also important to include some level of physical activity in your daily schedules. A 10-15 minute walk early in the morning can help stimulate body's production of vitamin D, also known as 'sunshine vitamin'.

So, bring together all these kitchen ingredients and say bye-bye to seasonal allergies. If you know of more such home remedies, then let us know in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

