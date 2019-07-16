Chandra Grahan 2019: Today's Timing In India and Significance of Partial Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2019 or Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 date and time: The world is about to witness the partial lunar eclipse on July 16 (night) and early hours of July 17 with duration of 2 hours, 57 minutes and 56 seconds. The partial lunar eclipse or chandra grahan today will be visible in India. A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly behind the earth and the moon is eclipsed by the shadow of the earth. During a partial lunar eclipse, the earth blocks direct sunlight reaching the moon. The only light that reflects from the surface is refracted (change of direction) by earth's atmosphere. Here are the timings of the Chandra Grahan tonight everything you need to know about it:

When Is Chandra Grahan 2019: Date And Timings Of Partial Lunar Eclipse

The first part or phase of lunar eclipse will see the moon fall under the earth's shadow. The Moon will enter the penumbra on July 17 at 12:13am IST and will enter the umbra region at 1:31am IST. The intensity of the partial lunar eclipse will be highest at 3:00am India time. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India from all places, except north Eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh. The Moon will enter penumbra on July 17 around 12.12 am, after which the moon will enter umbra at 1.31 am. The maximum of partial lunar eclipse 2019 will be witness around 3 am.

Chandra Grahan or Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: The intensity of the partial lunar eclipse will be highest at 3:00am India time.

Chandra Grahan 2019: Does Partial Lunar Eclipse Affect Your Body System?

It is believed that cycles of the moon have an impact on the human body system; both physically and psychologically. There are different beliefs and practices in connection with the lunar eclipse across the country. These beliefs have spawned superstitions, some of which are still observed today. However, none of these beliefs or practices have any backing from science or scientific studies. After this, you will witness the next lunar eclipse on December 31, 2028.

