Partial Lunar Eclipse 2023: When And How To Watch Chandra Grahan In India

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2023: The entire eclipse will last for 1 hour and 19 minutes.

A partial lunar eclipse will take over the night sky on Saturday, October 28. Skygazers will witness the celestial show that will allow them to see part of Earth's shadow reflected on the moon.

What is Partial Lunar Eclipse?

According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse is an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon resulting in the Moon passing through only part of Earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.

When can you witness the Partial Lunar Eclipse?

Though the moon will enter penumbra at midnight on October 28, the umbral phase will start in the early hours of October 29. The umbral phase of this eclipse will begin at 1:05 a.m. on October 29 and will end at 2:24 a.m.

How to Watch Chandra Grahan In India?

According to space.com, the spectacle will be visible over parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctica. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said the moon's obscuring will be visible from all places in India around midnight.

The agency said the entire eclipse will last for 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Binoculars, telescopes or the naked eye will give a decent view of the spectacle -- as long as the weather here on Earth plays ball.

The next lunar eclipse that will be visible from India will occur on September 7, 2025, and it will be a total eclipse.

The last lunar eclipse, which was visible from India, was on November 8, 2022 - a total eclipse.