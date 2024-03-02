'Chaicrosoft': Amul's Playful Take On Bill Gates' Tea Moment With Dolly Chaiwala

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amul_india

Amul, known for its quirky topicals, has once again stepped up its game, and this time, it is in response to the recent tea rendezvous between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Nagpur's Dolly Chaiwala. The topical features a cartoon sketch featuring Mr Gates and Dolly Chaiwala next to a typical tea setup. Mr Dolly is seen holding a piece of bread while spreading Amul butter on it, while Mr Gates stands beside him with a cup of chai in hand. The overlay text cleverly reads, "Chaicrosoft", blending the words chai + Microsoft, adding, "Amul - The Gatesway to Taste''. It is another fun creation from Amul, seamlessly blending humour into their delightful tropicals. "#Amul Topical: Bill Gates enjoys some tea at Dolly Chaiwala!" says the caption.

See here:

The topical has left people impressed with its clever depiction of the tea meeting.

A user commented, "Another brilliant marketing gem."

Another wrote, "As usual, a uniquely brilliant one!"

"Mind-blowing," read a comment while someone commented with a clever pun, stating, "Tea-rrific!!!!!"

Someone asked, "Was it your company's tea?"

A few days back, Bill Gates shared a video from his tea time moment with Dolly Chaiwala on Instagram. In the clip, the vendor is seen explaining the steps of making tea to the Microsoft co-founder. Along with the video, he wrote, "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"

Dolly Chaiwala, also opened up about his interaction with Mr Gates. In a conversation with ANI, the tea seller from Nagpur said, "I did not know who he was. I thought that he was some guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I came back to Nagpur, I realized who I served tea to. [Agle din pata chala maine kisko chai pilaya]."

#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra): Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates posted a video, in which he can be seen enjoying Dolly's tea.



Dolly Chaiwala says, "I was not aware at all I thought that he was a guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day when I came back… pic.twitter.com/hicI3vY31y — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

He added, "We did not speak at all. He was standing just beside me and I was busy with my work. After sipping on my tea, he (Bill Gates) said, "Wow, Dolly ki Chai. Today, I feel that I have become 'Nagpur ka Dolly Chaiwala. In the future, I wish to serve tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

