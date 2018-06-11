Carbon Dioxide May Help Reduce Belly Fat; Try These Foods That May Help Too

According to the study published in the journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, a weekly carbon dioxide gas-based therapy could be used in eliminating fat around the stomach. Carboxytherapy, carbon dioxide gas injections, could potentially be a new and non-invasive means of fat reduction. However, the changes were modest and did not result in long-term fat reduction. According to the researchers, carboxytherapy is a safe, inexpensive gas, and injecting it into fat pockets may be preferred by patients who like natural treatments. While the way carboxytherapy works is not well understood, it is believed that injection of carbon dioxide causes changes in the mirco-circulation, and damages fat cells.

For the study, the team of researchers included a small set of adults who were not overweight and were randomised to get weekly carbon dioxide gas injection to one side of their abdomens and a sham treatment on the other side once a week for five weeks. A high-resolution ultrasound detected a reduction in superficial fat after five weeks but not at 28 weeks. The patients' body weight did not change over the course of the study.

That the difference was not maintained at six months suggests the treatment stimulated a temporary metabolic process that reduced the size of fat cells without inducing cell death.

The researchers still need to find out the impact of carbon dioxide on overall health. Belly fat can be reduced with exercises and by following a healthy diet. Here are some foods that may help reduce your belly fat.

1. Ajwain Seeds

Ajwain seeds are known to help lose weight. All you need to do is boil a teaspoon of ajwain seeds in a litre of water and sip it through the day.

2. Moong dal

Moong dal is full of vitamin A, B, C and E and many minerals like calcium, iron and potassium. It is said that one cup of moong beans provides 106 calories, so you can enjoy a bowlful of moong dal with phulkas.

3. Dalia

Dalia provides you nutrients, without piling on the pounds. It is high in fibre, which delays your digestion. Because the output of sugar is not in big quantum, it is not converted into fat.

4. Sabja seeds

Sabja seeds are rich in vitamins A, E, K, B and a great source of dietary fibre. Having healthy compounds like copper, calcium, iron and omega-3 fatty acids help you build a nutritious diet and detox your body naturally.