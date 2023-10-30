Can't Get Enough of Starbucks? Try This Delicious Caramel Frappuccino Recipe Now

Make your own caramel frappuccino.

There's something undeniably special about a Starbucks coffee. It's perfect for a coffee date with loved ones or just to recharge the body in the middle of a tiring day. Out of a range of coffees on their menu, Caramel Frappuccino is loved by many coffee enthusiasts. It is the perfect blend of rich coffee, creamy sweetness, and that luscious caramel drizzle. Now have you started craving for the frappe? Here's good news. You don't have to visit a Starbucks outlet. You can recreate this delightful concoction in the comfort of your own kitchen! We'll guide you to make your very own Starbucks-style Caramel Frappuccino at home.

What's in a Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino?

A Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino is a heavenly fusion of a few key ingredients. According to the Starbucks website, this iconic drink is made with a combination of Buttery caramel syrup, coffee, milk and ice. The topping of whipped cream and caramel sauce completes the coffee.

Think you can manage to make it at home? We found the perfect recipe for you. Chef Guntas shared an easy-to-follow Starbucks-style caramel Frappuccino recipe on her Instagram handle and there's no way we are not going to make it.

How To Make Starbucks-Style Frappuccino I Starbucks-Style Caramel Frappuccino Recipe

To make one tall glass of the Frappuccino, take 2 cups of ice and 2 espresso shots or 2 tbsp coffee brewed with half a cup of water. Put them in a blender. Add one cup of milk, 3 tbsp caramel sauce and 2 tbsp sugar (optional). Blend nicely till the ice is crushed and all the ingredients are combined well. You want a slushy, creamy consistency.

Now line the insides of your glass with caramel sauce. This is not only for taste but also for that signature Starbucks look. Then pour the blended coffee in it. Top it with whipped cream and drizzle some more caramel sauce on it. This adds that final layer of sweetness and that beautiful presentation.

Then all that is left to do is enjoy your homemade Starbucks coffee! Grab a straw, give it a good stir if you like, and enjoy the indulgent, creamy, and caramel-infused flavours. It's a taste of Starbucks right in your own home.

Now that you've learnt the art of making a Starbucks-style Frappuccino at home, you can enjoy this delightful beverage whenever the craving strikes. Make your home the best coffee shop to relax in.