World Cup 2023: Enjoy Your Match With Starbucks-Style Frappuccino At Home

All set with your weekend plans? We bet you have made your plans already! After all, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is on and cricket lovers are glued to TV screens, cheering for their favourite player or team. Now, we all know, that no game session seems complete without some food and drinks on the side. Fret not, we have got you covered. Here's a creamy, chocolatey cold coffee recipe that will instantly remind you of the Starbucks outlet near you: it's the popular java chip Frappuccino! Already excited? So, what are you waiting for? Rush to your kitchen and make yourself a tall glass of the delicious drink before the match starts.

Frappuccino vs Frappe vs Latte: What's The Difference?

Explore any café nearby, you will find a variety of coffee options on the menu. While most of you know cappuccino is milk coffee and Americano is black, people often get confused between Frappe, Latte, and Frappuccino. And this is why, we thought of breaking it down for you to end all the confusion once and for all.

What Is Frappe?

'Frappe' is a Greek term, meaning 'cold drink'. It is basically a coffee prepared by blending water with instant coffee, milk, and ice. The result? A creamy, chilled coffee, with foam on the top. You can also add toppings of your choice for added flavours. It is best enjoyed with straw, in a tall glass.

What Is Frappuccino?

As per coffee experts, Frappuccino is relatively a new drink in the world of caffeine. It is basically a combination of 'Frappe' and 'Cappuccino', which is then customized by baristas as per their preference. A classic Frappuccino is made using brewed coffee (instead of instant coffee), which enhances the aroma of the drink by leaps and bounds.

Nowadays, you will also find de-caffeinated variations of Frappuccino, made with fruit, cream, and chocolate concoctions.

What Is Latte?

Latte is also an espresso-based drink (made with brewed coffee) like Frappuccino, but is usually brewed with steamed milk and has a stronger flavour of the coffee. You may also get an iced Latte at various cafes where the drink is made with espresso, cold milk, and ice. However, unlike Frappe or Frappuccino, Latte avoids additional toppings to keep up the strong flavour of the coffee.

How To Make Starbucks-Style Java Chip Frappuccino?

Don't worry, you don't need to go miles to crack this recipe! Instead, follow the tips by Chef Guntas Sethi and make yourself a delicious Frappuccino at home. Chef Guntas took to Instagram to demonstrate how to make Starbucks-style Java Chip Frappuccino. Let's check out.

- To start with prepare a shot of espresso or a strong black coffee at home. Let it cool down.

- In a blender, add ice cubes, coffee, milk, and semi-sweet choco chips.

- Blend them all together and add in a tall glass.

- Top it with whipped cream, and some chocolate syrup and serve chilled.

- Don't forget to add a straw to sip your coffee.

Prepare the drink today and enjoy while watching Cricket World Cup 2023. And don't forget to let us know how you liked it. Happy weekend, everyone!