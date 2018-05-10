Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's Cannes Diet Looks Like So Much Fun!

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to take over Cannes Film Festival 2018. The diva has already started teasing her fans and followers by posting sultry and stylish pictures from the idyllic French town, giving us high hopes about her red carpet look. Fresh off her red-hot look from Met Gala 2018 red carpet, Deepika Padukone is expected to deliver another sartorial sixer at Cannes. This will be Deepika's second appearance at the festival, after she became an international celebrity due to her role in XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage. Deepika's role alongside Vin Diesel received many accolades last year.

As everyone keenly watches Deepika Paudkone and read into her style statements, we noticed something on her Instagram page, which made us like her even more. Deepika posted a picture of her on-the-go meal, which consisted of bagel with cream cheese and a hot beverage. Have a look!

Deepika called the simple, yet scrumptious meal, her 'en route to Cannes diet'. Just a few days ago, Deepika had posted a picture of a basket of some really-yummy goodies and all of them looked like they were aimed at giving some a serious sugar rush. Have a look!

Deepika Padukone captioned the image as "summer indulgence...#summerescape #Cannes2018". Indulgence indeed! This isn't the first time we've been exposed to the foodie side of the Padmavat actor. Deepika frequently posts pictures of scrumptious meals and delightful desserts on her Instagram page. In fact, the last year she was in Cannes, Deepika had posted several pictures of her foodie adventures there. Case in point:

That is probably as sinful as it gets with Deepika, considering the diva is in such great shape all the time. Deepika had simply and comically captioned the image as: "Diet". We're blaming it on the charms of French desserts and pastries. Deepika's daily diet is rather austere and only consists of healthy and balanced meals, which are devoid of simple sugars. Deepika loves south Indian food and her lunch often consists of dosa or upma. Well, we can't wait to see Deepika look as ravishing as ever on the Cannes Film Festival 2018 red carpet and wish we get to see more of her foodie moments from the trip!



