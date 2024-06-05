Can Popcorn Be Healthy? Try Jowar Millet Popcorn, Ready In Just 5 Minutes!

Popcorn is loved by all.

Planning a movie night with your loved ones, or lazying around on your couch after a hectic day, popcorn is what we crave every time. But are you looking for a healthy snack which is also delicious and quick to make? Millet popcorn might be just what you need! Made from jowar, also known as sorghum, millet popcorn is a gluten-free, high-fibre, and protein-rich alternative to traditional popcorn. It's easy to make, satisfying, and packed with nutrients. Let us convince you why jowar millet popcorn should be your go-to snack and how to whip up this healthy snack in just five minutes.

Health Benefits of Jowar:

Nutritionist Rupali Datta highlights several benefits of incorporating jowar into your diet:

1. Gluten-Free

Jowar is a gluten-free grain, making it an excellent choice for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Gluten, found in grains like wheat, barley, and rye, can cause various health issues for these individuals, including bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, fatigue, and headaches. Even if you don't have a gluten intolerance, swapping wheat with jowar occasionally is beneficial.

2. Excellent Fibre Content

The high fibre content in jowar aids in maintaining regular bowel movements, and preventing constipation. Additionally, fibre is linked to lower levels of bad LDL cholesterol, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This is particularly helpful for those managing their weight, as it helps control hunger and promotes fuller meals.

3. Rich in Antioxidants

Jowar is a potent source of antioxidants, including tannins, phenolic acids, anthocyanins, phytosterols, and policosanols. Antioxidants play a crucial role in neutralizing free radicals, which cause inflammation in the body. Studies have shown that black, brown, and red jowar grains contain three to four times more anthocyanins than other whole grains, enhancing their anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Diabetes Control

With its low glycemic index, jowar is an ideal grain for diabetics. It slowly releases sugars into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes and drops in blood sugar levels. The high fibre content further aids in managing diabetes by providing a steady energy release and prolonging feelings of fullness, making it easier to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

5. High in Protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient for building muscles, providing energy, and promoting satiety. One cup of jowar contains approximately 22 grams of protein, making it a great addition to any diet. This high protein content helps in muscle repair and growth, supports weight loss by inducing satiety, and ensures a steady energy supply throughout the day.

Don't you want to reap these incredible benefits of jowar? The best part is you get to do that in the form of your favourite snack: popcorn! We found the recipe for millet popcorn on the Instagram page 'vedicsaritanjali' which went viral with over 2 million views.

How to Make Millet Popcorn I Jowar Popcorn Recipe:

Making millet popcorn is quick and straightforward. Here's a simple recipe to enjoy this nutritious snack:

Start washing the jowar grains thoroughly to remove any impurities. Drain the grains and spread them out on a cotton cloth. Allow them to air dry for about 30 minutes. Heat a pan over medium heat. Once the pan is hot, add the dried jowar grains. Roast the grains for approximately 5 minutes, stirring continuously. The grains will begin to pop, much like traditional popcorn. Once the grains have popped, remove them from the heat and let them cool. Enjoy your millet popcorn as a healthy, crunchy snack.

Remember, moderation is key. While millet popcorn is more filling than many other snacks, overindulgence can still lead to weight gain. Enjoy this nutritious snack in reasonable portions and relish the health benefits it brings. Happy snacking!

