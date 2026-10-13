Can Chocolate Make You Feel Love, Joy, Wonder And Everything In Between? Fabelle Has An Experiment

We all know chocolate can comfort us, lift our mood, or make an ordinary day feel special. But can a morsel of chocolate evoke love, courage, compassion, fear, or even wonder? Fabelle decided to find out, and the result was an evening that brought together two worlds that rarely meet quite like this: the art of chocolate-making and the magic of Indian classical music.

The setting was ITC Grand Central in Mumbai, where an open-air evening, an impeccably dressed gathering and the strains of classical music created an atmosphere that felt almost surreal. As musicians from the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA), Kolkata, began playing, the music seemed to travel across the lawns, drawing everyone into its spell. Conversations gave way to quiet attention. There was something mesmerising about the way the notes filled the air, with one melody flowing into another, and ragas blending to create feelings that words often struggle to capture.

At the heart of the evening was Navarasa, the ancient Indian concept of nine emotions expressed through music, dance and storytelling. The nine Rasas are Shringara (love and romance), Hasya (joy and laughter), Karuna (compassion and sorrow), Raudra (anger and intensity), Veera (courage and heroism), Bhayanaka (fear and apprehension), Bibhatsa (disgust and aversion), Adbhuta (wonder and amazement), and Shanta (peace and serenity).

But what happens when these emotions find a new expression, not through a melody or a performance, but through chocolate?

That was the idea behind Fabelle's Nav-Ras Collection, created in collaboration with ITC Sangeet Research Academy. While Fabelle's Master Chocolatiers explored how flavour, texture, ingredients and form could express each emotion, musicians and composers from SRA created musical interpretations inspired by the same Rasas. The result was a meeting of two crafts, each attempting to communicate what is often difficult to explain: how an emotion feels.

And then came the moment we had been waiting for. The nine Nav-Ras chocolates were unveiled, each handcrafted praline designed to represent a different emotion. The collection wasn't just about nine different flavours. It was about discovering whether something as intangible as a human feeling could be experienced through a single bite.

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As I looked at the chocolates, I realised I had always thought of chocolate as an expression of love, comfort or indulgence. A little sweetness to celebrate a happy moment, perhaps, or something to reach for when the day hasn't gone quite as planned. But could chocolate really make me feel something beyond that?

It was time to take a bite.

Each praline brought its own combination of flavours and textures, inviting me to pause and pay attention. Some felt delicate and harmonious, others more intense and unexpected. And somewhere between the first taste and the lingering finish, I found myself searching for an emotion I could name. Was it wonder? Was it joy? Or was it simply the pleasure of experiencing something unfamiliar?

I couldn't quite pinpoint it, and perhaps that was the point.

Much like the music that had held us spellbound through the evening, the chocolate wasn't asking to be understood in a single moment. It was inviting us to experience it.

With Nav-Ras, Fabelle moves beyond the familiar idea of luxury chocolate as indulgence, exploring how craftsmanship can bring together flavour, music and storytelling to create something more personal.

As the last notes floated across the lawns and the evening slowly drew to a close, one question stayed with me: perhaps chocolate doesn't just satisfy a craving. Perhaps, in the right hands, it can make us feel something we didn't quite know how to describe.