Buddha Purnima 2018: Date, Significance, Food and Celebrations 

Buddha Purnima 2018: Date, Significance, Food and CelebrationsÂ Buddhists around the world are gearing up for Buddha Purnima, or Vesak, which falls on 30th April this year. Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima falls on 30th April this year.



Significance Of Buddha Purnima



Buddha Purnima, or Vesak, falls on the full moon day of the month Vaishakha. The day commemorates birth, death and the enlightenment of Lord Buddha, all of which is said to take have taken place on the same day. Lord Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha. Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, now in modern-day Nepal, and raised in the Shakya capital of Kapilvastu, which may have been either in what is present day Tilaurakot, Nepal or Piprahwa, India around the year 563 B.C. He was raised in a sheltered and secluded realm of the royal courts, oblivious of the real world outside. It was on one of his journeys with his charioteer, where he sees a diseased man, an old man, a corpse, and was deeply disturbed. Upon asking, his charioteer replied that such is the fate of every man, and no amount of material comforts could help one avoid the miseries of life and old age. It was at that instant, Prince Siddartha pledged to leave all his princely comforts behind strive for moksha. He headed towards the forest to lead a life of an ascetic. It was after this great enlightenment that he earned the name Gautama Buddha (the one who is enlightened). He was just 29-years old when he sought out to find answers to his questions about life and left his royal life and married life behind. Through his years on earth, he imparted his hard-earned knowledge to several followers, and whoever was ready to listen to him.



Foods To Celebrate Buddha Purnima



On Buddha Purnima, the statue of Buddha is placed in a basin filled with water and decorated with flowers. They also sing hymns, praising Buddha and his teachings and principles. They also bring along humble offerings like flowers, joss sticks and candles. Following the Buddhist ideals of non-violence and compassion, devotees refrain from killing of any kind on this day. They eat simple vegetarian food. In some parts of Sri Lanka, liquor shops and meat shops are also shut on the occasion of Vesak. In some countries, a ritualistic practice of releasing birds, insects and animals as a 'symbolic act of liberation' is also carried out on Buddha Purnima.

In Buddha Purnima devotees light candles



In India, Buddha Purnima is celebrated by paying a visit to common Viharas, where Buddhists observe a longer than usual and full-length Buddhist sutra, which is similar to a service. As mentioned earlier, Buddhists refrain from eating non-vegetarian food. Kheer is one of the most widely prepared delicacy of the day. Hard and pungent spices are also avoided in the preparation, so are ingredients like onion and garlic.



Here's wishing you all a Happy Buddha Purnima 2018!





