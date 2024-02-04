Breakup Cookies: You Heard Us! Most Unique Way To Part Ways With Your Partner

Breakup cookies come with messages written on it (Photo Credit: iStock)

February is widely celebrated as the month of love and sweet treats. While many individuals plan special candlelit dinners for Valentine's date night, some go all out by showering their special ones with gifts on Rose Day, Propose Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and, ultimately, Valentine's Day. However, amidst the romantic gestures, some choose to even part ways during this love-filled month. For those heartbreakers, a cookie company named Insomnia Cookies has introduced custom cookie boxes featuring breakup messages. Yes, you read that correctly. If someone finds themselves needing to end a relationship, the company will deliver a box of sweet cookies accompanied by a breakup message.

On their Instagram handle, Insomnia Cookies has posted a video showcasing cookie boxes with custom breakup messages. In these boxes full of delectable cookies, the messages included phrases like "It's not me, it's you," "You're sweet, but not my taste," "Have the hots for your roommate," and the straightforward "We're done. Have a nice life." This unconventional approach adds a touch of humour and candour to the often challenging process of ending a relationship.

"The box said it....not me. Order the It's Not Me, It's You 12-pack and let us sweeten your February breakup," read the caption of the video.

In another post, Insomnia Cookies shared a carousel of pictures of their breakup cookie box with the text, "Even cookies understand the need for a clean break. enjoy the bittersweet taste of moving on while our cookies convey the timeless message: 'It's not me - it's you.' because sometimes, crumbs are all that's left."

After taking a look at these cookies, the internet is amused.

A user wrote, "Getting this as a genuine breakup gift is insane."

Another one added, "This is so funny. Imagine sending to your partner on Valentine's Day and then there is a break-up message."

"Now give me those cookies and let me be," read a comment.

Will you consider breaking up with this cookie box?

