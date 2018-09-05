Blackened By Metallica: The American Whiskey That Has Been Aged Using Heavy Metal Songs!

Highlights Blackened is an American whiskey launched by Metallica Blackened has been treated to sonic aging Each batch of Blackened will be treated to different Metallica songs

Infused whiskeys aren't new to alcohol lovers, but distillers nowadays are coming up with newer ways to market the blends. American heavy metal band, Metallica, which has fans all around the world, recently created a stir by launching their own brand of whiskey, but what's unique about this drink is that it has been aged using the band's own music! Amazed? Well, there's no need to be because Blackened - as this unique whiskey is called - is hardly the first blend to undergo this treatment. The process that Blackened has been put through is known as sonic ageing and it has been known to produce superior beers and whiskeys. The whiskey has been produced with the guidance of master whiskey distiller, chemical engineer and chemistry professor, Dave Pickerell, and is a blend of bourbons, ryes and whiskeys from North America. The drink takes the name Blackened, after Metallica's song of the same name, from their 1988 album "...And Justice for All."

Blackened was first stored in black brandy barrels and was then inundated with intense low hertz sound waves. This resulted in a change in the molecular interaction levels in the drink, leading to an enhanced finish of the whiskey. Moreover, according to the band's official website, each batch of 5,000 bottles of Blackened will be treated to a set of songs, a unique playlist of the band's songs! The song lists are available on the website for the fans' perusal and for them to choose from the particular batch that has been aged using their favourite songs. The first batch of Blackened has been named 081, as a commemoration of the year that Metallica was formed in. In case you are too psyched to wait for any more information and just want to order the whiskey already, the first batch is ready for pre-orders.

The 081 batch of Blackened has been aged using "Eye of the Beholder," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," and "The Frayed Ends of Sanity," among other Metallica hits. The band is equally excited to be launching the alcohol and a release about the same on their website says, "The ultimate goal with Metallica is to connect with our fans through recordings, through concerts, and increasingly through any other way that further creates a bond. We want to show the world, and in this case, especially the whiskey connoisseurs, how seriously we take this endeavour." Talking about the availability of the whiskey, the release says, "Blackened will be available in stores, restaurants and bars surrounding a handful of the U.S. tour dates this fall, including our first stop in Madison on September 2nd."