Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi By Making Modaks For The 'First Time Ever'

Bhumi Pednekar always keeps her social media followers engaged with delightful foodie stories. Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the actress treated her Instagram family to a lovely glimpse of modaks that she made herself. Seizing the opportunity to showcase her cooking skills, Bhumi shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring the modaks. The sweet treats, topped with saffron strands, looked delicious on a steamer tray. Bhumi also mentioned in the caption that she used her "aaji's" (grandmother's) recipe to prepare the dish. She wrote, "Made by me #HappyGaneshChaturthi. My first time ever, and they tasted so good. Followed my aaji's recipe."

This isn't the only foodie post we've seen from Bhumi recently. Earlier, the actress took a break from her strict fitness routine to embrace her inner "thali girl." On her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of a plate filled with various items from one of Mumbai's oldest restaurants, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay. Along with the snap, she posted a poll asking, "I'm a thali girl, are you?" The glimpse of her thali, featuring a variety of delicious Gujarati dishes, instantly sparked our appetite. Click here to read more.

Previously, when India made a historic win at the ICC World Cup T20, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the moment with a sweet treat. What did she enjoy, you ask? The actress indulged in mouth-watering ice cream. She posted a video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "India ki win pe ice cream toh banti hai. [Ice cream is a must for India's win.]" Read the full story here.

We wish Bhumi Pednekar had shared her grandmother's recipe for those delicious modaks. If you're hoping for the same, don't worry. Click here to follow an easy yet delicious recipe for making modaks yourself.