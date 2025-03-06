Bengaluru Restaurant Prohibits "Political Discussions" On Its Premises, Internet Reacts

Restaurant boards with unique messages and instructions often go viral on social media. Recently, one such board at an eating joint in Bengaluru grabbed many eyeballs online and stirred up a debate of sorts in the comments section. While boards banning specific items or particular types of customer behaviours may be common, this one focuses on the subject matter people decide to talk about on its premises. It says, "This facility is only for dine-in purpose. Not for real estate/political discussions. Please understand and cooperate." A photo of this board was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and the user simply captioned it, "Clear instructions alright." The restaurant's name, Paakashala, was visible in the picture.

In reply to one of the comments below the post, the X user shared his theory for why such a board was put up: "I believe people get very agitated if there's a political discussion and things can go in tangential directions or people just order coffee for the table and talk about politics/real estate for long durations, which may affect the business."

Also Read: YouTuber's Tipping 'Prank' On Restaurant Staff Goes Viral, Internet Approves

Other X users had a lot to say about this post. Some agreed with the need for such an instruction, while others were unconvinced. A few people commented that such boards were quite common in restaurants in the region. Check out some of the reactions below:

Real estate uncles can't go to the parks because Bangalore parks are all closed in the afternoon! — Gautam Pradhan (@gautamnpradhan) March 5, 2025

How will they know what we are discussing? — Messilious (@aham_yogini) March 4, 2025

Very common sight in Bangalore restaurants — Sowmya (@ButterVennai) March 5, 2025

Most Udupi restaurants in ecity phase 1 have this notice — Just another guy 😅 (@sbhansali) March 5, 2025

Typical blr rest. hav "no real estate discussion" as ppl use it freely to use it as an office. They bring parties, lawyers & lot of papers and sit for hrs while sipping a rs.20 tea. That's what they really mean. The messaging in this instance is poorly worded. — curiositycat (@CuriousCase21) March 5, 2025

Every A2B and major hotels has these boards now. People buy 3 coffee and sit for 3 hours. What will they do — (SRK) Sanjeev Ranee Kumar (@sanjeevrks) March 5, 2025

Similar to some WA groups where strict instructions are given about no political, religious comments 😂! — A K PATRA 🇮🇳 (@ak_patra) March 5, 2025

Also Read: "Cabbage Gobi For Rs 50, Cauliflower Gobi For Rs 70": Bengaluru Restaurant's Menu Is Trending

Before this, an X post about a long list of rules at an Irani cafe went viral. This list ranges from standard cafe rules, such as "no outside food," to more eccentric prohibitions, like "no flirting with the cashier". Preceding them is the bold statement, "No is a complete sentence and it does not require justification." Click here to read the full story.