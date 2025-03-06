Advertisement
Bengaluru Restaurant Prohibits "Political Discussions" On Its Premises, Internet Reacts

An X post showing a board at a Bangalore restaurant discouraging "real estate/political discussions" among its customers has sparked a debate online.

Read Time: 2 mins
A restaurant board with a unique instruction has received a lot of interest (Photo: X/ dankchikidang)

Restaurant boards with unique messages and instructions often go viral on social media. Recently, one such board at an eating joint in Bengaluru grabbed many eyeballs online and stirred up a debate of sorts in the comments section. While boards banning specific items or particular types of customer behaviours may be common, this one focuses on the subject matter people decide to talk about on its premises. It says, "This facility is only for dine-in purpose. Not for real estate/political discussions. Please understand and cooperate." A photo of this board was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and the user simply captioned it, "Clear instructions alright." The restaurant's name, Paakashala, was visible in the picture.

In reply to one of the comments below the post, the X user shared his theory for why such a board was put up: "I believe people get very agitated if there's a political discussion and things can go in tangential directions or people just order coffee for the table and talk about politics/real estate for long durations, which may affect the business."
Other X users had a lot to say about this post. Some agreed with the need for such an instruction, while others were unconvinced. A few people commented that such boards were quite common in restaurants in the region. Check out some of the reactions below:

Before this, an X post about a long list of rules at an Irani cafe went viral. This list ranges from standard cafe rules, such as "no outside food," to more eccentric prohibitions, like "no flirting with the cashier". Preceding them is the bold statement, "No is a complete sentence and it does not require justification." Click here to read the full story.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

