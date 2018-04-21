Belly Fat May Put Your Heart At Risk: 5 Foods To Cut Belly Fat 

The excess wight around your abdominal area may be cause of worry for your heart, claims a new study presented at EuroPrevent 2018, a European Society of Cardiology congress. Belly fat, even in people who are not otherwise overweight, may up risk of heart diseases. People who have belly fat must take caution and consult their doctors, if their waist is bigger than their hips, noted study's author Dr Jose Medina-Inojosa from the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.The researchers examined central obesity or the excess fat around the middle of the body as a marker of abnormal fat distribution. They tested the hypothesis that people with normal weight and central obesity would have more heart problems than people with normal weight and normal fat distribution.The study enrolled 1,692 residents of Olmsted County, Minnesota, aged 45 years or older, from thr year 1997 to 2000. Participants were made to undergo clinical examination. Measurements were taken of weight, height, waist circumference and hip circumference.Central obesity was defined as a ratio dividing the waist circumference by the hip circumference of 0.90 or above for men and 0.85 or above for women.The team followed up on patients from 2000 to 2016 for the occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events(MACE). They employed medical records from the Rochester Epidemiology Project for the feat. MACE was defined as heart attack, surgical or percutaneous coronary revascularisation to open blocked arteries, stroke, or death from cardiovascular causes.The findings revealed that participants with a normal BMI (18.5-24.9 kg/m2) and central obesity had an approximately two-fold higher long-term risk of MACE compared to participants without central obesity, regardless of their BMI.Medina-Inojosa said, "People with a normal weight but a fat belly have more chance of heart problems than people without a fat belly, even if they are obese according to BMI. This body shape indicates a sedentary lifestyle, low muscle mass, and eating too many refined carbohydrates.""The belly is usually the first place we deposit fat, so people classified as overweight BMI but without a fat belly probably have more muscle which is good for health," he continued. "Muscle is like a metabolic storehouse and helps decrease lipid and sugar levels in the blood."It study revealed that weight was not so much of a concern, than its positioning. Participants with a normal BMI and central obesity also had a higher risk of MACE than overweight and obese participants with central obesity.However, Medina-Inojosa also said that overweight and obese people with central obesity might have more muscle mass which could be protective.Belly fat could be a stemming from a lot of factors, like long prevailing medical conditions, inadequate sleep, or stress. At times it may just be a result of your poor dietary choices. A well-balanced diet and fiber rich foods, are key to a perfect belly fat losing diet.Here are 5 foods that may help you in weight loss and shedding belly fat.Green tea is a natural antioxidant; it contains seven percent of the active molecule EGCG. Its polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising.Turmeric is known to be an anti-inflammatory, antiseptic spice. This spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, which helps to rejuvenate the liver and eliminate toxins. You can take it in capsules, sprinkle on food for food or add to hot drinks. Turneric helps facilitate better digestion. A good digestive system is key to weight lossAjwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Die to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss. All you need to do is to chew on a spoonful of carom seeds before breakfast. This process will make your body release enough digestive juices to help you digest the breakfast.Rich in fiber and having water content of 92%, bottle gourd can help you deal with insomnia and digestive troubles as well as quench thirst and prevent excessive loss of sodium. According to consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta, "Common foods found in our home have tremendous benefits including lauki which is virtually fat free and helps keep our body hydrated, further aiding in digestion and weight loss."Cinnamon increases your metabolic rate. It also helps to metabolize sugar which turns into fat and usually accumulates around the belly if not used up correctly by the body. Mix about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon with warm water and honey and drink it every morning for effective results.(With Inputs ANI)